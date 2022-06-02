Blame Hollywood, not guns

June 2, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

There’s been another school shooting, which Mr. Biden and the left will blame on guns. But America has always had lots of guns, mostly without school shootings, at least until about 2016. Since then they are increasingly frequent, but why? What’s changed?

One thing that’s changed is TV and video game violence. According to the Annenberg Public Policy Center (APPC), TV violence has doubled in recent years, and correlates well with increasing firearm violence in the US. Most shooters have been adolescents, whose favorite dramas (CSI, NCIS, ‘How to Get Away With Murder’) became increasingly violent between 2000 and 2018. APPC concluded that ‘…just as entertainment media contributed to the uptake of cigarettes among vulnerable youth, our findings suggest that it may be doing the same for guns.’

So Hollywood’s dramas encourage violence, and the film industry may need to be censored, as Judge (Robert) Bork suggested. But Democrat politicians won’t tell you that, because (a) Hollywood gives them lots of money, and (b) like overcontrolling politicians elsewhere (Castro, Stalin, Hitler)leftist-Democrats prefer to blame violence on guns. They plan to repeal the Second Amendment and confiscate them.

Richard Merlo

Elkin