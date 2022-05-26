Act or react, that is the question

To the Editor,

There are dilapidated buildings all over town and most of us would like them gone, but that’s not practical. It’s beyond suspicious that Koozies, Mittmans, and the Red Building have been targeted while so many others are ignored. (See Mount Airy News, Feb. 18 ). Sure looks like the old disgraced and supposedly disbanded Redevelopment Committee (RDC) still at work behind the scenes. This letter is not to defend dilapidated buildings, but to show the misleading way it’s being done.

The danger of starting a condemnation process was clearly laid out by Commissioner Jon Cawley at the Feb. 17 meeting. Right now, should anyone be injured around those buildings, the liability is on the owners. Once the city starts the process which was approved at that meeting, the city becomes liable for any injury claimed.

Citizens were told at the meeting that the city could delay as long as they wanted before the huge expense of demolition. Don’t fall for that. The RDC’s favorite trick is the old “sky is falling ” scare card, recently used just a year or two ago for $300,000 to $400,000 to demo part of Spencers they wanted gone. They’ve used it often before and are using it now to condemn these properties. They’ll then claim they can’t delay the demo as they promised because of city liability danger. The same scare was tried years ago to try to take the buildings. It didn’t work , the buildings remain, and no injuries

My prediction: The 90-day warning to owners runs out and the city uses scare tactics to justify the demos. The expense becomes a lien on the property and the city forecloses. That means an auction and the city buys the properties. It’s like the hated eminent domain but just more sneaky. Then it’ll be for sale to “private developers.” Just like Spencers, any developers will demand all kinds of spending by the city, starting with property being given to developers for little or nothing, huge city spending on infrastructure, luxury paving/lighting/landscaping, parking lots, etc. It’s not hard to predict because that’s exactly how Spencers has worked and this will be no different.

The truth of the downtown gang wanting to take those three buildings is an old story dating back to 2014. It started when we bought Spencers and our board appointed a committee known as RDC to oversee development. The public was assured it would be done only by private investors, but that was never going to happen. RDC quickly showed they had plans for far more than Spencers and also showed they would not go by the rules set by the board.

Even back then they planned to take over the properties now mentioned. RDC’s use of eminent domain was even hinted. That attracted attention from a legal non-profit in Washington, D.C. that opposes improper uses of eminent domain. They visited here and there was a real possibility of them bringing lawsuits if the RDC kept going. The board then wisely disbanded the RDC.

That should have ended it but RDC simply went behind the scenes. RDC supporters have been pushing the original RDC plan ever since and that’s been eight years and millions of taxpayer dollars ago. A lot of what RDC wanted has already been done (at great expense) but lots more remains like the “mini-park” soon to be built, the acquisition of the three buildings listed above, and much more to come; all of which will demand large amounts of taxpayer money.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy