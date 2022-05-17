Time to full exam how elections take place

To the Editor,
This is in reference to the Saturday, May 14, 2020 article “Voter fraud adherents to speak” and letter to the editor “Reader decries political ‘histrionics’.”
Both items have the same theme – election integrity. Regardless of political affiliation, it has become apparent that state legislatures need to take action. Part of citizenship is the responsibility to select those who will govern their respective local, sate, U.S. congressional, and once every four years refer to the Electoral College who their preferred candidate is to govern the country. We the people cannot abrogate our duty on this; otherwise, there effectively is no vote – as clearly evidenced in undemocratically governed countries.
The question of integrity in all forms of elections; to wit: Stacey Abrams (gubernatorial), Hillary Clinton and Donald J. Trump (presidential), has been – regardless of political party affiliation – percolating to the boiling point. This alone should enjoin the state legislatures to remove the kettle from the heat and seriously investigate the unquelled perception of election fraud and/or hanky panky tactics.
Yes, it will cost money to do this; however, not to do so invites continued voter apathy, unrest, and ultimately federal government meddling in states’ constitutional responsibility under Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 pertaining to “governance of the people, by the people, for the people” (Abraham Lincoln, Nov. 19, 1863, Gettysburg).
It is time to resolve the issues of voter databases, voter identification at the polls/absentee ballots, and methodology plus procedures for gathering and counting the votes.
G.J. Harmon
Mount Airy