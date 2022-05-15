Surry strawberry season is here

Surry strawberry season now heads full steam

The warm morning of mid-May, the sweet perfume of honeysuckles, the sounds of the birds, plus the aroma of fresh red strawberries beckon us to that special strawberry field on a country road in Surry County. Several gallons of beautiful berries are waiting for us to pick! The is nothing quite like the red tint and sweet aroma of freshly picked strawberries on your fingertips. It is always fun to go berry picking in the morning when the air is fresh, the warm sun shines down and the scent of honeysuckles and strawberries fill the countryside. This seems to be the best time to pick with no distractions. If you don’t have time to pick berries, you can always call ahead and place an order and they will have them ready when you arrive. It costs about a dollar more per gallon if they pick berries for you, but still well worth the price.

Strawberry cappers make processing easier

With a strawberry capper, you can dig the cap out of the berry without any damage to the fruit. You can purchase one at a pick-your-own field for about a dollar or at most kitchen specialty shops. They are a great investment that makes processing strawberries easier as well as cleaner.

Freezing strawberries for year-round use

Strawberries are the easiest fruit to freeze and they taste almost as good as fresh in the winter. To freeze the berries, begin the process as soon as you bring them home from the field. For best results, always use plastic quart containers instead of bags to better protect and preserve the berries. Never run any water over the strawberries because this destroys the tiny seed on the berries and also makes berries mushy. Process one quart at a time, by capping the green caps and place in a one quart pan. Fill one side of the sink with cold water and gently place one quart of berries in the water and then drain them on a dry towel before placing the berries in a plastic quart container. Avoid pressing or mashing the berries. Make sure lids are tightly sealed to avoid freezer burn. Repeat process quart by quart and immediately place in freezer.

To make a strawberry refrigerator pie

This is an easy pie to prepare and is especially great while strawberries are in season. You will need one box of vanilla wafers, two sticks light margarine, one and a half cups 10x powdered sugar, one teaspoon vanilla, one tablespoon strawberry flavoring, two large eggs, one quart fresh cut up strawberries, one pint dairy whipping cream. Run the box of vanilla wafers through the blender in grate mode. In a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish, spread half the vanilla wafers. Cream the 10x powdered sugar and light margarine. Add eggs one at a time and beat well, add vanilla and strawberry flavoring (and a little milk if necessary). Spread the mixture over bottom layer of grated vanilla wafers. Mix the quart of fresh chopped strawberries with half a cup of sugar (not powdered but cane sugar). Spread the strawberries over the top of the pie mixture. Sprinkle remaining grated vanilla wafer crumbs on top of the pie. Place in refrigerator for several hours or overnight. Cut pies in squares.

A step ahead of pollen

The dusty yellow tree pollen covers the driveway, carport, and vehicles and the porch. It reaches into nostrils and promotes sneezes and wheezes and makes a dusty mess as it sticks to everything it touches. Keep the leaf blower and water hose handy as well as a bottle of spray glass cleaner. Blow the porch, carport and vehicles off every day and rinse pollen off the vehicles. Clean the windshields with glass cleaner and wipe inside the doors of vehicles and wipe the engine with a spray of Armor-All. The pollen season will extend all the way into the month of June.

We are in the midst of Blackberry Winter

The season of Blackberry Winter is still in progress which means we may still have a few more cool nights to deal with. We celebrated Saint Dunstan’s Day last week, and he says that the cool nights of May are past and the norm will be warmer days and nights. If Dunstan is right, he will have to override Blackberry Winter. We believe Dunstan has been dead too long and Blackberry Winter is still very much alive and the blooms are still white. The nights are still cool because the fire flies have not arrived. Their flickering amber lights will let us know when warm nights are here to stay. It is then that all warm weather vegetables can be planted.

Sweet perfume of honeysuckles

The sweet aroma of wild honeysuckles wafts its way across the fields, meadows and country roads of Surry County. What a sweet perfume they emit! Stop along a country lane in Surry County and gather a bunch and bring them home to place in a bud vase so that sweet scent can waft its way through the house and delight the nostrils and promote sweet dreams.

Awaiting the arrival of springs fireflies

Now that we have reached the halfway point of the merry month of May and almost the middle of Blackberry Winter the season of the glowing fireflies cannot be that far away. There are some years we see more fireflies than others. We believe wet summers and late springs have adverse effects on fireflies. We definitely don’t think it is global warming, but it could be the human factor of using too many pesticides and chemicals or sprays. We are hoping they overcome these situations and that this will be a great and a bright season for them. Their flickering tail lights are a welcome sign of spring and all God’s children need to know how to catch a firefly and also learn what they smell like.

Keep hummingbird feeders filled up

Even with the honeysuckles in bloom, it is a great idea to keep hummingbird feeders filled so that you can keep hummers in the area of your home and also they will have an alternative food supply of nectar for a quick sip. You can make your own nectar with one cup sugar and one and a half cups water and several drops of red food coloring. You can also buy ready-to-use nectar in half gallon bottles and a powdered mix in envelopes that you mix with water. Check the feeders every three days and fill with fresh nectar to avoid fermentation.

Rows or beds of green beans can be planted

Green beans are one of America’s most popular vegetables and their are so many varities of them to choose from. They can be planted throughout the spring and summer with a harvest date of 60 to 70 days to produce a crop. Green beans can be used fresh in many recipes and casseroles and be canned and frozen for meals from the garden all winter long. The most popular of green beans are the bush varities and you can choose them in varities of Derby, Top Crop, Strike, Tenderette, Blue Lake, Bush, Kentucky Wonder Bush and White Half Runners. You can also choose from pole varities that require a longer number of days until harvest. Plant green beans in a furrow about four inches deep. Fill furrow with a layer of peat moss and sow seeds on top of the peat moss. Apply an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down soil with the hoe blade for good contact with the soil.

The spring dynasty of weed is beginning

With the arrival of mid-May comes the debut of the season of pesky weeds in the garden plot as they begin their destructive task. You can stay ahead of the weed population by pulling weeds up by the roots and throwing them out of the garden. Get rid of morning glories while they are young and have not developed long root systems. Pull up Bermuda grass, nut grass, crab grass and lambs quarters before they get out of hand. Weeds deprive plants of vital nutrients and choke out their growth. Do not use harmful weed killers, but use your two hands to get rid of the weed population.

The beauty of the Full Flower Moon

The full moon of May will occur on Monday, May 16, and this full moon will be named Full Flower Moon. It will be eclipsed on the Sunday night before and also early that Monday morning, an event that will last four hours and 19 minutes in its entirety and begin at 9:26 p.m. Sunday, and end at 2:30 a.m. Monday.