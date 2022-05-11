Reader questions voting accuracy

To the Editor,
This is in reference to the article by Ryan Kelly, “Federal injunction sole path to voting machine audit” in the Saturday, May 7, edition.
I, one among many, saw a presentation concerning 2020 voting in Surry County. Had Ms. Michella Huff (county board of elections chair) attended the meeting, I believe she would fully understand the purported “explosion” by Keith Senter (Republican party chair) during their meeting about voting concerns – primarily with voting machines.
There were actual photographs which showed a fingertip chip hidden on the motherboard of a machine. As stated in the referenced article, current communications technology makes the machine susceptible to surreptitious hacking which could then taint the results. Although the chip in the photographs was not purported to be from one of the machines within Surry County, the inference is that like-machines could be so “infected.” Hence, the request to have an audit of the machines. Unfortunately, it appears that no machine audit directed by Federal Court Order will ensue until a statistically, major loss occurs in the next presidential voting cycle.
Actually, voting machines are only one aspect of 2020 voting issues within Surry County. A statistical forensic investigation into voting data, showed that although reliably “red,” there were statistically too many “blue” votes for the number of registered democrats.
Additionally, during the presentation, actual voter registration data sets from Surry County were shown. Data input into registration rolls showed multiple voting ID numbers given to a single person. For example, I could have two ID’s, one for Harmon and another for Harman, depending on who inputted/updated the information into the database. Also, funeral homes are not required by law to notify the Election Board of deaths; ergo, the database doesn’t get scrubbed.
It appears the only solution to reinstate integrity for our democratic institution of voting is for each state to take on the gargantuan task to conduct in-dept audits of entire voting processes: tabulation, citizen voter databases, and collection of paper ballots.
G.J. Harmon
Mount Airy