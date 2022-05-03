Why talk with your child about alcohol, other drugs

Buds of wild blackberries prelude “Blackberry Winter”

The tiny buds on the wild blackberry vines along country roads in Surry County are a prelude that makes us aware that we are on the verge on an annual “Blackberry Winter.” This will be in full swing at the end of next week and be with us until almost the last week of May. This is sort of the last hoorah for cool weather and uncomfortable nights even though the heavy frosts and ground freezes are not a threat. Snow is certainly no threat. In a few more weeks, nights will begin to warm up and the weather will be warmer at nights and make sowing of warm weather vegetables favorable and safe.

Pollen season in full swing

The dusty yellow pollen of one tree variety after another fills the eyes and nostrils with the dusty substance. The pollen is so fine that it reaches the inside of vehicle doors and under the hoods of cars and coats windshields. Keep the hose and leaf blower handy. Rinse the car each day and blow the pollen from porches and carports to keep from tracking into the house. Wipe pollen from inside the vehicle door panels. Use glass cleaner to keep windshields front and back cleared of pollen.

Planting a packet of the amazing moon flower

The pure white blooms of the moon flower open and bloom at night. An amazing thing about the moon flower is that the flower will open while you are watching it at twilight time each evening and bloom for only one night. Ever night, new blooms will take their place. Many strange pollinators and night flying insects visit the flowers during the night. Packets of moon flowers cost around $2. Plant the moon flower seed in a large container of fine potting medium near a porch post or pillar so the flowers vine can climb up the post or pillar. They resemble a huge morning glory and emit an unusual aroma that attracts nighttime pollinators. Plant about four or five seed per container and thin to three when they sprout. Feed monthly with Flower-Tone organic flower food.

Don’t worry about any remaining frost

There may be a couple of scattered frosts, but nothing killing or even to be concerned about. May will bring some cool nights but not many freezing temperatures. Wait until closer to the end of the month of May to plant most warm weather vegetables. You can gamble with a few tomato plants and a row of green beans and a couple of hills of squash and cucumbers, but wait until temperatures become warmer and more consistent later in the month.

Starting a row or bed of early green beans

Its not too early to plant a row or bed of green beans to see if you can enjoy an early harvest. Top Crop or Strike are good varities to sow for an early row or bed. Plant seed in a furrow about 3 to 4 inches deep and apply a layer of peat moss, then sow the seed and top with another layer of peat moss. Apply an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food and hill up soil on both sides of the row and then tamp down with the hoe blade. In the “Blackberry Winter” soil of early May, green beans may take longer to sprout, but be patient with them, they will be worth waiting for.

Summer annual flowers can be planted

Summer annual flowers especially, those set out in containers and pots or hanging baskets, can now be planted in potting medium and will thrive because most of them will be on porches and decks and will receive some protection from the small amount of cooler weather we have remaining. If you plant flower seed, the soil will be warmer by the time the seeds sprout.

Ethanol oil additive in two-cycle engines

Leaf blowers, weed trimmers and weed eaters need ethanol-free fuel or ethanol-free oil treatment additive to add to the fuel. Gasoline with added ethanol can be a hazard to two-cycle engines and cause damage to these engines. If you don’t use ethanol-free gasoline in two-cycle engines, you can use ethanol fuel treatment that comes in three ounce bottles that you add to a gallon of gasoline. Most hardwares sell ethanol-free fuel in one gallon containers that is ready to use.

Moving ferns for spring and summer

The ferns have spent all fall and winter in the sunny living room and this week is the time to move them to a semi-sunny location on the deck. They will need a few handfuls of potting medium and a trim to get them on their way to a successful spring and summer. You can now purchase panda and asparagus ferns in small containers as well Boston ferns and transfer them to larger containers after you bring them home and allow them to grow outside during spring and summer and then bring them inside to winter over in a semi sunny location.

Keeping birdbaths and feeders filled

As we get more warm days and plenty of sunshine, keep plenty of fresh water in the birdbath and replenish the feeders often. Birds are building nests, searching for nesting materials, visiting the baths and feeders often. We hope they will build a nest near your home so you can watch them.

Strawberry harvest almost ready

As we reach the first of May, the season of the Piedmont strawberry harvest is almost here. The season officially gets on the way the week after Mother’s Day and that is only a week away. A few fields have already opened and in Surry County, many will open in the next seven days. Plan now for a visit to a pick-your-own field near your area and enjoy strawberries all season long.

Strawberries and banana salad

Kicking off the strawberry season with a strawberry-banana salad with simple and colorful ingredients. You will need two three-ounce boxes of strawberry Jello, one cup boiling water, one a half-quart of fresh strawberries, four bananas (diced with a few drops of lemon drops added), half cup chopped pecans, one carton of sour cream, one cup sugar. Dissolve the boxes of Jello in the boiling water, add the fresh strawberries (cut in halves), the diced bananas, sugar and chopped pecans. Pour half the mixture into a tube pan, chill in refrigerator until firm. Spread the sour cream and then cover with the remaining Jello mixture and chill in the refrigerator until firm. Makes six to eight servings. Keep refrigerated.

Do strawberries have caps or hulls?

The answer to this question is simple. Strawberries have caps. You do not hull strawberries, but you remove the little green caps from them. This is properly done with a strawberry caper which can be purchased where you buy your strawberries for around a dollar each. Kitchen departments at Target, Walmart and hardwares feature capers. They make capping berries much easier than using a knife and certainly not as messy. Every strawberry lover should have a couple of them in the kitchen drawer. They are a great investment. Buy several to give to friends and family.

Keeping an eye on blackberries bloom

The blackberries are now in full bloom along roadsides, fields and meadows as they cover Surry County with their snow white blooms. Mark and take note of the areas where they are abundant. During the next two months, they will develop green berries, then red, and around the last of June or the first of July, the berries will be black and ready to harvest. Many will be along country roadsides and easy to pick, just watch out for the briers, remember the other name for a wild blackberry is “briarberry.”

Skunks waking up

What’s that smell? Its the skunk coming out of hibernation and wondering around. No animal has such a long-range scent as a skunk that sprays the area. Even when a motorist hits one on the highway, the scent can be smelled for half a mile. We have an unusual recipe if by any remote chance your dog or cat or (heaven forbid), a family member gets a spray from a skunk. Grandma’s Northampton County recipe for skunk spray was tomato juice which is a mild remedy and not too effective. She used it on her hounds which was on rare occasions. It seems like the local paper mill out stank the skunk population! This surefire skunk deodorizer is a good scent remedy for dogs, cats and people. Mix one-fourth cup baking soda, one tablespoon dish detergent and one quart of hydrogen peroxide. Mix in a two litter bottle and shake gently to mix. Apply to the affected areas, avoiding the eyes. Do not place lid on bottle and mix only what you think you need. Discard the rest after application. Use it like you would soap and avoid direct sunlight. Lather up affected area, wait five minutes and have the animal or person, wipe and dry. A special note: The reason to avoid direct sunlight is the peroxide will bleach the hair of dogs, cats, and yes, people.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Praying and driving.” One friend said to another friend, “You drive the car, and I will pray.” The other friend said, “What’s the matter, don’t you trust my driving?” The praying man said, “Don’t you trust my praying?”

“Clean sweep.” A wife came home from a political rally and told her husband, “Everything is going great, we are going to sweep the country.” Her husband said, “Why don’t you start with the kitchen?”

“Rev. Longwind.” “We call our pastor Reverend.” “What do you call yours?” “Neverend!”

The almanac for May

Today, May 1, is known as May Day. Cinco De Mayo is celebrated on Thursday, May 5. The moon reaches its first quarter on Sunday, May 8. Mother’s Day is celebrated Sunday, May 8. A total eclipse of the moon will occur on the night of May 15, and will be viable in much of the United States including North Carolina. The beginning is around 9:30 p.m. and will last until 2:52 a.m. May 16. The moon will be full on Monday, May 16. The name of the moon will be “Full Flower Moon.” Armed Forces Day will be Saturday, May 21. The moon reaches its last quarter on Sunday, May 22. Memorial Day will be Monday, May 30. The moon reaches its new moon phase on Monday, May 30.