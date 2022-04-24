Frost now behind us for good?

Dogwood winter reaches its end

The Dogwood winter has come to an end and the month of April has almost reached its end. Most of the dogwood petals have fallen from the trees like an April shower. As they have fallen, the trees reveal tiny green leaves and the tiny center where the flowers were will become red berries in autumn. Now that dogwood winter is over, so is the heavy frost mostly over. We may have a few scattered frosts and a few more cold nights, so don’t plant any warm weather vegetable crops yet.

Daphne’s do well as perennials in containers

We are glad that Daphne are perennials, not because their blooms are very beautiful, but so is their light green foliage. The variety named October Stonecrop produces rose pink flowers that enhance the grayish green foliage. They may need a layer container in a semi-sunny location away from direct sunlight for best blooms and foliage. It is beautiful in all seasons. You can purchase them at most nurseries and many garden shops and hardware’s. Transplant them to larger containers filled with fine textured potting medium as soon as you bring it home. Feed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food. Water once a week.

Plenty of hummingbirds arriving

There are enough hummingbirds now arriving to fill the feeders. We think that by the end of next week most of them will be here. You can purchase nectar that is ready. Made in half gallon bottles or in packets and boxes that you mix with water. You can mix your own nectar with a half and half mix of sugar and food water with several drops of red food coloring. Change leftover nectar every five days. You can also use bottled water to make nectar.

Hilling up the row or bed of Irish potatoes

The crop of Irish potatoes is now up and own its way and as the month of May begins next week, you can side dress the row or bed of potatoes with an application of Plant-tone organic plant food and then hill up soil on both sides of the potatoes for support and feeding. Water with the water wand in spray mode every week when no rain falls. Keep an eye out for Colorado potato beetles.

Getting ready to plant summer annuals

The annuals of impatiens, petunias, begonias, portulaca, geraniums, zinnias, vincas, salvia, verbena, coleus, cosmos, poppies, marigolds, clown flowers, Japanese lanterns, bachelor buttons, sunflowers, and a host of others are ready to plant. Use one cubic foot bags of flower potting medium such as Sta-Green flower potting soil that is available in bright yellow one cubic foot bags at Lowe’s Home Improvement and Home Depot. Another good medium is Miracle-Gro flower soil in one cubic foot food bags. Great flower medium has no chips, bark, or sawdust in it. It has the ingredients to give hanging baskets, pots, containers and all annuals and perennials a good start.

Gambling on Early Girl tomatoes

As we move toward May, there will still be some cold nights, but hopefully no killing frosts. Tomato plants have been available at hardwares as well as garden departments for more than a month. At this time of season, a gamble on several tomato plants such as Early Girl are an acceptable risk worth taking. Don’t set out a whole row but only three or four plants that you can cover at night and uncover each day. Wait until after the middle of May to set out the bulk of the tomato crops when nights are warm and consistent.

The season to plant annuals in hanging baskets

As we approach the merry month of May, hanging baskets need to be started and some annuals perform much better than others in hanging baskets. The very best are those that grow over and not up in the baskets. When they cascade over the sides, they create a bouquet of blooms. Great choices for hanging baskets are impatiens, verbena, wave petunias, and the begonias. Place only two or three plants per basket to allow room for them to spread out. Water baskets often because the summer sun shines down on the baskets all day and dries them out. Water until water runs out of the hole in the bottom of the basket. Water them every evening at sunset.

Starting a container of Dragon Wing

We love this variety of begonia. It has proved itself the past five years. It is so different from all other types of begonias because of its oblong foliage that reaches four or five inches long, and they are in clusters with plenty of multiple blooms that grow among the shiny foliage. They spread out and cover the container all day long all summer long. Their blooms are deep pink and really highlight those oblong leaves with blotches of color.

A large container of portulaca

This colorful cactus-like flower is also known as desert rose, rose moss, and cactus rose. It is a distant cousin to the cactus family and performs well in larger containers and it can also be planted in a large tub with holes punched in the bottom. Most are in full bloom when you purchase them so that you can choose the color combinations that you like. The plants are so small that you can plant them close together for a real cluster of color all summer long. Plant them about five inches apart. One of their unusual features is they have new blooms each day, and on cloudy days, not as many will reach full bloom stage.

A row or bed of zinnias can now be planted

Packets of zinnias can now be purchased in every color of the rainbow except blue. They cost less than $2 per packet. Zinnias will thrive in all types of soil and will produce blooms until frost. They attract plenty of birds and butterflies. Dig a furrow about three or four inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in bottom of furrow, sow seed, cover with another layer of peat moss and apply an application of Flower-tone organic flower food and hill up soil on each side of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for good soil contact.

Checking the Irish potatoes and spring onions

The Irish potato and spring onions are now thriving in the mid spring garden and both need an application of Plant-Tone organic plant food on each side of the row and extra soil hilled up on both sides of the row. They could use a drink of water from the water wand in shower mode on weeks when no rain is forecast.

Easy does it puffy sour cream muffins

This is a quick bread for a cool spring evening that the whole family will enjoy with only a few ingredients and easy to prepare. You will need two cups of Bisquick, one stick light melted margarine, one cup sour cream. Coat a muffin pan with Pam baking spray. Melt margarine, mix with Bisquick and sour cream and stir well. Spoon the bread mixture into muffin tin to make sure each is half full. Bake in a preheated 350 degree oven for about 20 minutes. Will make about 12 muffins.

Something beautiful and something blue

Blue is an unusual color for flowers and all blue flowers are beautiful and unusual. Luckily, there are two blue varities that are both perennials and they are forget me nots and periwinkles and a close third to Veronica. Their tiny blue flowers stand out in a dark green background of foliage that closely resembles ground cover. They perform well in containers placed toward the back of the porch or deck away from direct sunlight. You can start them from seed, then transplant to small pots, and lastly to larger containers.

April has almost showered its way out

April 2022 has reached its grand finale with less than a week remaining. The season of Jack Frost will soon reach the back door also. We may have a few cool nights remaining in the month, but most of the heavy frosts are over for the season. Fickle April will soon have to make way for the consistent gardening month of May.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Wrong song.” “I think we need a new song this morning,” the pastor told the song leader. “My sermon this morning is on gossip, and I don’t think ‘I love to tell the story’ is the appropriate song.”

“Footprint.” Teacher: “Joey, you have your shoes on the wrong feet.” Joey: “But these are the only feet I have.”

“Test for the teacher.” Student: “Would you punish someone for something they did not do?” Teacher: “Certainly not.” Student: “Good, because I did not do my homework.”