City roads, sidewalks, need work

April 24, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Mount Airy is always in the paper with something about the Spencer’s property, Andy Griffin, or taking people’s property by some means. They worry about tourism and these people come to town on some of the roughest roads in the state .

I’ve driven on gravel roads that weren’t as rough as the ones in town. It’s pathetic that they spend all this money on ways to upfit the Spencer’s property when the roads around town aren’t much better than a pig path.

The sidewalks are just as bad as the roads. They need to spend some money on the roads and sidewalks instead of blowing it on senseless hopes and dreams.

Bradley Watts

Mount Airy