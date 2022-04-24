Wine and transparency in Mount Airy

To the Editor,
I read with interest the article “Cawley concerned about beer, wine in rest area” in the April 20 edition of The Mount Airy News.
In principle, I have no problem with selling wine to folks who decide to rest their weary bones in the Loftis Plaza. Personally, though, I would not be interested in inadvertently smelling stale human waste from the public restrooms while sipping a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. Perhaps, if structurally feasible, the owners of Uncorked would be better off thinking about building a small deck off the back of their delightful store or creating a snazzy Rooftop Lounge like the owners of the space-squeezed Horton Hotel, in Boone, have done.
That being said, the bigger issue highlighted in the article is the apparent lack of inclusion and transparency that continues to plague the current city council – which seems to be comprised of a majority of group-thinking puppets who feel their main job is to do the bidding of the downtown power elite rather than serve the interests of the entire city.
It’s distressing, but not surprising, that so many issues put forward for a vote are neither fully understood nor evaluated by all five commissioners and the mayor. Is there no executive summary or SWOT analysis developed and shared in advance with each member of the city council before an issue is brought to the floor for discussion and vote? If not, why not?
Hopefully, the upcoming election will be instrumental in helping to reframe the city council into a body of elected officials who will study issues carefully, think independently, and then base their decisions on the actual merits of proposals put forward.
Rebecca Harmon
Mount Airy