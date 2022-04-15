Budget 101 urgently needed?

To the Editor

For years city officials have claimed our town’s financial results match well with state averages. For years we’ve said hogwash and the State Treasurer reports agree. We show very poorly, both in our peer group of 40+ as well as state average of all towns. City officials try to “say it ain’t so” but the state says it is. (That famous quote comes from the 1919 World Series scandal). This has been the case in our town for many years, and continues.

The state shows more than90 line items with per capita comparisons which make it “apples to apples.” Per capital shows how much per each man, woman, child in the town; much like the grocery stores show how much per ounce. These summary line items tell all that’s needed:

1. Total revenue: We take in 25% more total money than average.

2. Total expenditures: We spend 27% more money than average

3. Total cost wages and salaries: Our costs are 58% more than average.

4. Capital expenditures: We are average even though city leaders have claimed we’ve not been spending enough on major items. The state says this is one of the few areas where we are average, yet some officials (plus our Charlotte consultant) are pushing to borrow millions more to spend on questionable things

We’re in the 10,000 to 50,000 population group but just barely, so we also looked at the next smaller group, 5,000 to 10,000. That group has almost 100 towns but we looked bad there also. Past years show just as poorly.

For those who say our personnel costs are satisfactory, we question the studies they quote. Are they biased like the previous one from the League of Municipalities? Are they only measuring salary ranges, while the state measures total costs? Those are two very different things. If salary ranges are normal yet we’re spending 158% of average it must mean we have we have a lot more employees. We’re not just picking on this item even though it’s egregious; we’re out of line on most other spending areas as well.

The state report is complex but the summary line items of total revenue and total spending show the shameful truth. These comparisons have been brought to city forums numerous times without results. Mostly they’ve been ignored. One official thinks the difference is because that some towns use outside contractors and/or charge extra fees. Some do but the metrics of total revenue and total expenditures includes those dollars, so that’s no explanation. Another official said tourism requires more spending. We say maybe a little but not the huge differences.

Our comparisons include 140 towns and you can bet a lot of them attract many visitors. The bottom line is we take in a good deal more than others but also spend it all and then some. Officials using that old baseball quote of “say it ain’t so” are just denial, or worse. Remember the figures come from the state.

Our city population is declining yet city taxes keep going up, and some commissioners want a sales tax hike, a new prepared meal tax, and extra fees for some city services. City government is almost the only thing growing in town. Something very fundamental is broken and it’s way past time to fix it.

John Pritchard

Mount Airy