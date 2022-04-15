Budget 101 urgently needed?

April 15, 2022 John Peters II

To the Editor,

During a “Meet the Candidates” forum held April 11, Commissioner Joe Zalescik sought support for his current bid for the South Ward Commissioner seat. During his presentation to the audience, he said the City of Mount Airy’s budget is $30 million – with $15 million of that coming from property taxes.

Say what? Those numbers are off by about 100% — and that ain’t peanuts, Joe.

In fact, the current city budget is more like $15 million ($17.2M, to be exact, with amendments) — with $7.2 million coming from real, personal and vehicle taxes.

Fiscal responsibility by commissioners requires a basic knowledge of the city budget. I strongly urge the city council to require all new commissioners – whether appointed (as Zalescik was) or elected – to familiarize themselves with the budget and budget process.

Rebecca Harmon

Mount Airy