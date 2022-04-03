Grants support innovation in Mount Airy schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has a motto to “Lead – Innovate and Serve.” We are very thankful for the innovative programs we have in our district. Our staff has the systemic understanding that when resources are scarce you look for outside resources. Over the past six years MACS has secured more than $4 million in grants. Many of these allow students access to cutting edge technology, workforce development programs, summer and afterschool programs, as well as incredible resources.

Teachers also benefit from additional pay to help with innovation, national and state training for innovative programming as well as the ability to partner with experts from around the country. These grants are usually start up grants and sustainability of the programs is built in from the beginning of the programs. The innovation will continue for generations based on these tremendous student-centered opportunities.

The Advanced Teaching Roles ($900,000) is a competitive grant that allows us to support students that may have gotten behind during the past two years. Our teachers can take on leadership roles and influence classrooms across the grade level. This grant builds on those teachers who are among the highest in growing children and use their expertise throughout the school.

Two of the grants support safety on our campuses. The School Safety Grant ($160,000) and School Safety SRO ($74,915) allows us to expand cameras and keyless entry into our schools. We were also able to expand to an elementary School Resource Officer who is able to build relationships with students, teach positive behavior, and maintain support for administrators. Reaching out for grants and creatively using outside resources has helped us keep our schools safer.

The Summer Bridge Academy ($47,377) and Summer Career Accelerator ($33,280) put an emphasis on our summer programs. We understand that many homes need support during the summer because parents are working. We have a wide array of offerings for students, usually more than 50 summer camps that are free to students and families. This is in addition to summer school where we focus on remediation or catching students up.

A robust summer program free to students, providing meals and transportation are critical for a high performing school district and thriving community. Mount Airy Parks and Recreation has been a wonderful partner in writing grants. They have helped secure grants that focus on summer programming, mentoring, and educational aspects of the community. Everyone working together can do great things for students.

Workforce development is critical for the community of Mount Airy. We want to make sure all children graduate with a plan and have success after high school in a career. The CTE Great Expansion Grant ($350,000) allows us to have an extra Career Development Counselor (CDC), Catrina Alexander, to expose all children beginning in the fifth grade to careers available to them.

These CDC positions including, Katie Ferguson, at Mount Airy High School show students how to use Xello, an online career exploratory platform, to narrow their interests and close the gap between students interest, readiness, and career availability in the region. These ladies set students up for a pathway of courses in Career and Technical Education as well as shadowing and internship experiences to find out how to match their passions with a lifelong career.

The Education and Workforce Innovation Fund ($180,000) supports SAFER Surry encouraging our students to go into careers in fire, police, and rescue. We know that public servants hold a special place in the community and are critical for Mount Airy. We want our students to understand these careers and see if they have what it takes to participate in these noble careers right here in our own town.

The Digital Learning Implementation Grant ($150,000) expands our understanding of how to use technology effectively. While we do not want students only on technology we know that almost every career now requires students to understand programming, web-design, complex databases, research analysis, and global communication that is only accessed through technology. Training for staff provides avenues to the world for students through technology. The staff need support with devices, training and experience to share this expertise with students.

Usually we are not able to access grants to support brick and mortar buildings but we have received an Athletic Facilities ($103,000) grant given out this year by the state. This is to help us keep our athletic facilities in great shape for our student athletes. The upkeep of the athletic facilities is much more than this grant but we are thankful for small amounts to help us keep HVACs, roofs, flooring, painting and other maintenance costs down for our athletic facilities.

Mount Airy City Schools partners with a lot of other educational non-profits and groups to do amazing things for students. We are currently involved in a General Assembly funded $8 million project that will build pathways for students to work in the high tech industry. The Innovation Project along with other districts in the state will partner with industry to provide opportunities for students from Mount Airy to go to work with partners specializing in high tech careers which will allow them to work here and partner with industries, such as Apple, throughout the world. These partnerships have also provided curriculum, resources and support from NC State and our entrepreneurship program as well as the ability to network with other innovative districts in North Carolina.

We are currently involved with grants totalling $1.8 million dollars. We have also applied for another $3.4 million in grants. We probably will not secure all of that funding but any funding above what the state provides will help students. While we have a futuristic vision for where schools will need to be tomorrow, we also have a vision for how to sustain programs started with grant funding.

We know that funds are not the solution for all educational issues, but if we have funds to invest in building capacity in our people innovation will be sustained for the next generation. We are thankful for Dr. Phillip Brown, Olivia Sikes and Penny Willard for their leadership in these grant areas. We are also thankful for a Board of Education which understands the need for a robust grant program.

If you are interested in hearing more about our programs please visit our website at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us/