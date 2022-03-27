Why would city buy private lot?

March 27, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I see the city continues to interfere with private enterprise to speculate on property development for the citizens of Mount Airy. What strategic purpose does the Mittman lot on Pine Street have for the City of Mount Airy?

This property is on 0.25 of an acre and is landlocked on all three sides. The council has decided to invest in what appears to be useless property, unless there are other plans (vision) the citizens are not aware of. Additionally, one of the property owners next to the property has purchased part of the property and I feel sure was prepared to purchase the balance until the city interfered (Big Government).

Last, common sense would say once the city was aware of the issues involved and would own 50% of 0.25 acre they would do the prudent thing and bow out. Thank goodness the auction was postponed. It will give them more time to come to their senses.

This is exactly why we need serious change in the city council. Based on this it appears there is no rational, pragmatic, thought process on the council. This type of reckless investment will continue to put the taxpayers of this city at risk. I hope the community is paying attention and also will vote in May and November to change this reckless behavior.

Robin Porter

Mount Airy