Explanation, or apology, for ad?

March 27, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I agree with Mr. Hick’s letter (“Reader questions page 1 ad,” March 23, Mount Airy News) about the placement of the political advertisement above the fold in your March 20 edition.

Since it was not identified as an advertisement I assume it was a not-so-subtle endorsement. Even then I believe an endorsement should be identified as such. I believe you should provide an explanation or an apology or equal time to others.

Jim Redman

King

Editor’s Note: The ad referenced in this letter did state clearly it was a paid ad, with the statement “Advertisement paid for by the Committee to Elect Teresa Lewis Mayor of Mount Airy.”