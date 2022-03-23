Reader questions page 1 ad

March 23, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I was shocked that the Mount Airy News would place a political ad on the front page as part of the headline in your March 20 edition. While I understand that politicians can purchase political ads, it is very unethical to place the ad as part of the front page headline. It makes your publication look very biased and very unprofessional.

David Hicks

Mount Airy