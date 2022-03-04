Alumni President: Jones Auditorium in good shape

To the Editor,

At the alumni meeting of the J J Jones Alumni, held on Feb. 14, the normal order of business was dispensed with in order to provide adequate time for a round table discussion of the proposed sale of the former J J Jones High School; currently housing the YVEDDI, a nonprofit providing a variety of services for all county residents.

During the round table discussion, a statement was made relative to the L.H. Jones Auditorium, currently owned and operated by the J J Jones Alumni. The purpose of this letter is to set the record straight. The statement made alluded to there being serious problems in the auditorium. That statement was inaccurate. I want to assure the alumni and all supporters, that the L. H. Jones Auditorium is very well maintained; there are no issues that are not being addressed and there is no danger of the auditorium being taken from the alumni, due to some unmet requirement.

The alumni is proud of the fact that, though lean, our resources are sufficient to keep the bills paid. There has never been an inspection that we have not passed; our insurance is current, and we are in good standing with IRS.

Yes, we do have some maintenance issues as expected with a building more than 50 years old. As these arise, they are corrected in the order of priority, and affordability. Of course, there is not enough money in the bank to do everything we want and need to do, immediately. But, we have a strong determination and are confident that everything on the to do list will be accomplished. Fund raising is ongoing and critical. A large portion of our income is from donations to our alumni, over and above our membership dues. We are eternally grateful for our supporters.

In closing, I’d like to reach out to the people that may not realize we consider them one of our own, graduate or not, if you walked through the doors as a student, for any length of time; were the beneficiary of the love, concern for your wellbeing and your future, from the teachers and administrators; we need you, your talent, energy and creative minds. We want you, your children and grandchildren, to take interest and pride in the building and keep it operational for the benefit of the community, for years to come.

You’re invited to attend our alumni meetings, held monthly on the second Monday of each month from 2-3 p.m. at the L.H. Jones Auditorium. Come see for yourself, what the alumni has accomplished.

Nancy Bowman Williams, President

Annapolis, Maryland