A+ for cancel culture

To the Editor,
Several years ago, University of Pennsylvania officials caved to the cancel culture crowd by swiftly sanctioning the unauthorized removal of an iconic portrait of William Shakespeare by students who replaced it with a photograph of a black lesbian poet. At the time, Penn administrators poo-pooed the student miscreants’ behavior by noting that Shakespeare was going to be ousted anyway “in order to represent a more diverse range of writers.” So much for the classics.
Several days ago, University of Pennsylvania officials quickly acquiesced to an NCAA policy revision that permitted a trans female swimmer to compete against biological female swimmers in the ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship games. As a result, Penn trans swimmer Lia Thomas (who had competed in prior years as a male) won three events and set five records – easily besting biological women teammates and competitors. So much for women’s sports.
Penn’s consistent cowardly submission to the nation’s cancel-culture bullies mirrors that of most universities and major corporations – whose fear of being labeled racist, homophobic or transphobic transcends their ability to do the right thing. In their decision to help advance the ruination of women’s sports, Penn officials ignored the truth and sound reasoning included in a letter sent to them on behalf of 16 of Lia Thomas’s teammates who chose to remain anonymous. In that letter, the young women athletes said, “We fully support Lia Thomas in her decision to affirm her gender identity and to transition from a man to a woman. Lia has every right to live her life authentically. However, we also recognize that the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity. Biologically, Lia holds an unfair advantage over competition in the women’s category, as evidenced by her rankings from #462 as a male to #1 as a female.”
The letter was delivered to Penn officials by Nancy Hogshead-Makar, a 1984 Olympic swimming gold medalist and well-respected advocate for women’s sports. Ms. Hogshead-Makar emphasized that anonymity was necessary for the teammates because they had been warned they would be “removed from the team” or “never get a job offer” if they spoke out against Thomas’s inclusion in the women’s competition.
How very sad it is when even the most elite academic institutions in the country are afraid of facing the truth. It’s really quite simple: males (including hormonally altered ones) are not females; so they should not be competing in women’s sports. Even Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic Gold Medal winner prior to her own transition, noted the unfairness of trans females competing in women’s sports. “We cannot have biological boys competing against women,” said Jenner.
Hopefully, universities, corporations, and the nation as a whole will once again begin to display more common sense than cowardice. Until then, and as long as Biden and his administration continue to prioritize weakness and wokeness as our national goals, America and the world can expect to experience much more global turmoil than the recent Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
Rebecca Harmon
Mount Airy