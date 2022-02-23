No place for some books in school

February 23, 2022

To the Editor,

This is in reference to the Their View article by Rob Schofield (Yes to books, science, diversity — and discomfort) in the Feb. 18 edition concerning public school book banning.

I beg to differ with Mr. Schofield’s assertion, “The truth is that CRT is not taught in K-12 Schools…”; rather, it most certainly is being taught as attested to by the recent resignation of NC education board member (as reported Feb. 9, Mount Airy News article) over that very issue. Please check the facts, Mr. Schofield.

Furthermore, the issue of sexual-preference identity has gone too far by having books in Pre-K through eighth grade public schools which graphically depict oral/anal sex methods used by alphabet soup (LGBTQ) adherents. This is not warranted for pre-pubescent children or minors. Those who choose (not coerced into) this lifestyle and are able to handle such crass, graphic depictions can certainly go to their public library or order books of this nature online. They have no place in our public schools.

“Fear of change…’the other’…’discomfort’… can serve as powerful roadblocks to societal progress” as envisioned by Mr. Schofield, and the Marxist/Socialists (progressive democrats) as well. The complete removal of these roadblocks can only lead to societal Sodom and Gomorrah where there is moral degeneration and ultimate destruction – not by Putin, China, North Korea, or Iran, but by God himself.

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy