Reader: Schools place activism above education

To the Editor,
This is in reference to the article, “NC education board member leaves, citing social studies row” in the Feb. 9 edition of The Mount Airy News.
On several occasions, letters have been written concerning the officially, state-sponsored indoctrination of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the NC public schools; particularly within the social studies curriculum. Links to publications to that effect were even provided; for example, https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/north-carolinas-new-k-12-standards-push-critical-race-theory-deep-into-curriculum/ .
Parents were further enjoined in those previous letters to the editor to “see for themselves” and to thereafter express their displeasure at their tax dollars being spent indoctrination our youth that:
Their country is bad,
Their country is systemically racist,
The “correct” color is paramount, contrary to Dr. Martin Luther King’s concept that all people should be judged not “by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” (https://shre.america.gov/life-legacy-martin-luther-king-jr/),
“Equity” (banal outcome) is more critical than equality of access to succeed in one’s endeavors to achieve life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.
Obviously since activism is more important than education within North Carolina public schools, even a State Board of Education member – Todd Chasteen – has seen the light. The question is, will you, the parent, grandparent, or other relative of a child also see the light and Speak Up at school board meetings?
G. Harmon
Mount Airy