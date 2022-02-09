State’s rights means oppression?

February 9, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

Voter suppression is devised to control the vote of minorities in the South. You can rest assured of that whether it is Republicans or Democrats when they yell “state’s rights.”

A minority group’s rights will cause a loss to exercise a right promised to every American. State’s rights means oppression. State’s right means keep those minorities under control.

LaShene C Lowe

Westfield