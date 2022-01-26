Reader outlines bills aimed at voting rights

To the Editor,
This is in reference to “Reader questions voting bill” in the Jan. 23 opinion page.
To Ms. Hill: Amen.
Currently there are multiple resolutions and bills working their way through the 117th Congressional (2021-2022) process. Bear in mind, only a Joint Resolution (J.R.) affects the Constitution; whereas, Resolutions and Bills become Law.
Those bills:
a. H. R. 105 introduced by Rep. Gibbs (R-OH) is in House Judiciary Committee which referred the resolution to the Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. This resolution reaffirms that voting is a fundamental right of all eligible United States citizens and recognizing that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens;
b. H. R. 866 introduced by Rep. Davis (R-IL) is in House Judiciary. This resolution recognizes that allowing illegal immigrants the right to vote devalues the franchise and diminishes the voting power of United States citizens;
c. H.R. 4959 aka “Right to Vote Act” introduced by Rep. Jones (D-NY) is in House Judiciary. This bill concerns federal elections. The bill prohibits federal, state, and local governments from substantially impairing the ability to vote in federal elections unless the government action furthers an important and particularized governmental interest. This bill, in my opinion, essentially revokes state’s rights to establish voting processes for federal elections.
d. S. 2615 aka “Right to Vote Act” introduced by Sen. Ossoff (D-GA) has been read twice and referred to the rules and Administration Committee. This bill mirrors the specifications and has the same deleterious effect on state’s rights as of H.R. 4959.
e. H.R. 640 “Expanding Access to Early Voting Act of 2021” introduced by Rep. Brown (D-MD) has been referred to House Committee on House Administration. This resolution: expands early in-person voting, requires each state during federal elections 15 days early voting, requires polling places accessible by public transportation, establishes a Federal Election Assistance Commission to issue standards for early voting, and states must process and scan ballots during early voting period at least 14 days prior to election day (cannot tabulate ballots before polls close on election day). Again, state’s rights to establish election processes are superseded by the federal government.
f. H.R. 4 “John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021” introduced by Rep. Sewell (D-AL) has passed the House (9/14/21) and was received in the Senate where it has had two roll call votes. In essence, this bill is an outright removal of state right’s to determine voting processes and establishes the Department of Justice as the enforcement arm for voting processes within the United States.
The Resolutions/Bills enumerated above, except for H.R. 105 and 866, are multiple avenues by which the Marxist/socialist (aka democratic) party is attempting to establish one party rule within the United States, in my opinion.
G.J. Harmon
Mount Airy