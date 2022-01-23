2022: A year of intention for Surry County Schools

January 23, 2022 John Peters II Columns, Opinion 0
Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Superintendent Surry County Schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

In previous publications, I have stated what a promising time the beginning of a new year is and that still reigns true. I love the fresh start the new year brings – the newness but also the perspective that comes with planning goals and using reflections from past lessons as we dream big for the year ahead. Some use this as a time to set resolutions or goals, and some use this as a time to reflect on the past before moving forward.

As I reflect, I am beyond amazed by what our school system was able to accomplish this past year. We welcomed students back to our campuses. We were able to define a new normal and worked together to provide ample opportunities for students and staff. We worked hard and are still working hard as we turn our sights to 2022.

Looking forward, one word has come to mind as I envision the upcoming year: Intentional. What does it mean to be intentional? Being intentional means crafting a clear purpose and setting goals to create the life you want. With intentionality, you appreciate more and express gratitude for the things that matter most in your life. When you are intentional, you set better goals and work hard to be the best version of yourself you can be. Intentionality is one of the most impactful ways to nurture others and discover more in ourselves as each of us learns, grows, develops, and succeeds.

This year, I plan to be intentional with my goals and commitments to our school system. I plan to continue putting students at the forefront of what we do while continuing to foster a culture of leadership for our employees. I plan to further align decisions with our mission of designing dreams, and growing leaders.

Curt Kampmeier once said, “If you’re going to grow, you have to be intentional.” With this in mind, I believe that we can intentionally cultivate the growth of our students and each other. The more intentional we are with our choices, the more we can flourish and thrive in this season of change.