January 16, 2022 John Peters II Opinion 0
By Charlotte Reeves Guest Columnist

You often hear that young people are our most valuable asset. This statement is premised on the fact that our youth have the highest potential for success since they have a vital resource on their side — time.

Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery (SCOSAR) has partnered with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to find ways to capture and maximize our youth’s potential by preventing or delaying the onset of alcohol and substance use. SCOSAR will be implementing SAMHSA’s underage drinking and substance use campaign geared towards parents of youth ages 9-15 years old. This campaign is called “Talk. They Hear You.” Its goal is to encourage parents to talk to their children, on a continuous basis, about the dangers of alcohol and substance use — before use begins.

The rates of alcohol and substance use by youth continues to be exceptionally high. Along with the high rate of use, the age of first use is declining.

According to the SAMHSA National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than a quarter of the U.S. population that is too young to drink are doing so anyway. The percentage of people aged 18 to 25 who participated in binge drinking in the past month was 31.4%. This percentage was higher than for adults aged 26 or older at 22.9% and for adolescents aged 12 to 17 at 4.1% (SAMHSA, 2020). When our youth start drinking and experimenting with substance use before the age of 15, brain development, academic performance, and basic safety for themselves and others is negatively affected.

Although the challenge is great, adults should not believe that they are powerless to prevent alcohol and substance use in our youth. Parents have significant influence on their child’s decision as whether they start to use substances as children look to their parents as prime couriers of alcohol and substance use prevention messaging. Parents have a noble responsibility to become educated and receive all the assistance possible to initiate and continue the conversation with their children about underage drinking and substance use.

“Talk. They Hear You.” provides parents with the tools that build confidence to start conversations about alcohol and substance use with their children even before the teenage years. In doing so, this helps to construct a relationship between the parent and child in which the child is well-informed of how the parent feels about this risky behavior. It also can lead to the child realizing their parent is an authority on the subject which can result in the child consulting the parent with any questions they may have going forward. Having a close relationship with parents is a topmost protective factor in the world of underage drinking and substance use.

In the upcoming months, SCOSAR will continue to promote the “Talk. They Hear You.” program. SCOSAR will initiate training sessions with teachers and coaches at multiple schools, to be followed by in-person and on-line training offered to the community at large. There will be more information in future articles about the “Talk. They Hear You.” prevention campaign. Please take notice of the message when you begin to see the logo. Talk to your child. They really do hear you.

If you, or someone you know, would benefit from learning more about “Talk. They Hear You.”, please Start Here, by contacting Charlotte Reeves, Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery Community Outreach Coordinator, at reevesc@co.surry.nc.us. Visit our website at surrycountycares.com for more information about substance use disorder and the many resources in our county.

Charlotte Reeves is the Community Outreach Coordinator for Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery Office. She may be reached at 336-401-8218 or reevesc@co.surry.nc.us.