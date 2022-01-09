Take the shot or keep to yourself

January 9, 2022 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

People who will not get the COVID-19 shot should keep to themselves and not expect their friends, relatives and coworkers to socialize with them. It puts everyone in danger for the awful virus raging the world.

I had the virus in 2020, it is very rough and scary. Since then I’ve had two original shots and the third booster. I still wear a mask when out of my home, trying to protect the general public as well as myself.

This vaccine is no more dangerous than any shot we’ve all had at some time in our lifetime.

Please protect the frontline workers, your loved ones and yourself. God gave us the knowledge to do better than his people are doing. The Bible says that our bodies are a temple and to treat it well. Science helps us do that.

Violet Hill

Mount Airy