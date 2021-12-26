Surry County: A community committed to volunteering

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
There is no doubt that we are all very fortunate to call Surry County our home. I count myself doubly blessed to have the opportunity to raise my two children here and live alongside a team of highly skilled educators and professionals. Aside from its beautiful landscape and location, I think that one of the best things about Surry County is the abundance of ways that people in our community give back. Whether it be through volunteering time or money, the residents of Surry County always pull together to provide extra to those in need.
Specifically, volunteers in our school system have been able to make an impact in the lives of students in Surry County during the pandemic. This past year, volunteer opportunities were limited because of COVID-19 protocols that caused the district to limit those coming in and out of our schools daily.
This school year, volunteers have been welcomed back into schools in a limited capacity to assist with many new, exciting opportunities, one being our USDA Fresh Foods and Vegetable Grant. Because of the combined work of our dedicated school nutrition staff and these volunteers, students at ten elementary schools have been able to receive healthy snack options during the school day. The Rotary Club of Mount Airy has also partnered with our school system to provide volunteers to read to students at Flat Rock Elementary. These one-on-one reading sessions help students read aloud and further promote the joy of reading at a young age.
Volunteers have also been critical in the fundraising efforts of the Give A Kid a Christmas Foundation. I am grateful to those who give so freely to our students and dedicate a portion of their time to shopping and packing boxes of food for those in need. This group has made Christmas special for our students for the past 30 years with their tireless work and dedication.
This month, we celebrate International Volunteer Day. During this day, we not only celebrate volunteerism in all its facets – but we also pay special tribute to the hard work of volunteers in making a difference locally, nationally, and globally. Whether an individual helps in the classroom, in the cafeteria, or in the community, their work doesn’t go unnoticed. Each and every one of these gifted volunteers has the ability to shape the lives of students. They may not understand the difference they make by offering their time and talents, but this crucial work deserves to be celebrated. As the season of giving continues, be sure to thank a volunteer in your life.