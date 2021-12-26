Fond memories of Betty Lynn

December 26, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

I read with great interest the article on Betty Lynn’s estate auction (Betty Lynn’s estate being auctioned, Dec. 22 Mount Airy news). Having shared a meal or two with Betty Lynn at Ridgecrest, while my parents were also residing there, I cannot agree more with Mark Rodgers’ assessment that “…if you spent time with her (Betty Lynn) she made you feel like you were her best friend for life.”

Betty Lynn indeed was a star, but she made you feel like you were also a star and treasured friend. My family members miss Betty so much, but we all are left with the great memories of the time we were able to spend with this wonderful, gracious and kind lady during her lifetime.

RIP Betty Lynn.

Gary Niland

Mount Airy