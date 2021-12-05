Give a Kid a Christmas makes a difference year after year

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
There is no doubt in my mind that the past few holiday seasons have been hard. Regardless, I believe there is only one thing we can do when confronted with difficult times; Push forward. If we continue to push forward, we can focus on the positives and pay our good energy forward.
The Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation shares the same goal of pushing forward against the challenges of life. For almost 30 years, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools have worked together to provide food, clothes, and Christmas gifts to those who otherwise would go without every year. Beginning in the 1990s, the organization set out with the hope of feeding 50 families, which seemed arduous to organizers at the time. In 2020, the foundation provided clothes and toys for 700 children and supplied more than 250 food boxes to families. Each year, the foundation continues to give more to the children of Surry County.
The goal is to make sure that children in need have an adequate supply of food to get them through the school Christmas break, to ensure that each child has appropriate clothing to get them through the winter, and some toy or other item that they would like to have for Christmas. The Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Surry County Schools believe that every boy and girl deserves to experience the joy and exhilaration of a happy Christmas morning with a full belly and warm clothes.
Can you imagine waking up every day and knowing you would be going to school wearing the same clothes as the day before? What if you woke up on Christmas morning and saw that Santa had forgotten you? What if you spent each day of Christmas vacation checking the cupboards with a growling stomach, seeing that there is still no food?
For many children in Surry County, this dire image is their reality. But with your help, we can change that! Together we can make a real difference in the lives of these children! We can make sure they have food, get them clothes, and we can even make their Christmas morning one of joy. Together, we can continue to work to make sure every child has a Merry Christmas!
With Christmas nearly upon us, I’m asking the community to help with monetary donations and help shop and assemble food boxes.
To get involved, donate or mail a check to the Sheriff Atkinson’s Give a Kid a Christmas Foundation at PO Box 827, Dobson, NC 27017 or donate online at http://paypal.me/giveakidachristmas. Donations can also be made through Venmo at sheriffsgiveakidachristmas@gmail.com
Volunteers will convene on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 9 p.m. If you would like to come to help us shop at the Elkin Wal-Mart. On Saturday, Dec. 11, at 8 a.m., volunteers will also assemble at Surry Central High School if you would like to help prepare the food boxes.