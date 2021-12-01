The emotional aspects of substance use disorder

By Charlotte Reeves Guest Columnist

When you are in a close relationship with someone who has substance use disorder (SUD), their frightening and dramatic emotional changes can be intensely disruptive. It’s common for the person who is witnessing these changes to not understand what is happening to their friend or loved one. Why are they so distant or suddenly paranoid? Why do they disappear for hours or days, then return and act like nothing odd has happened? Why don’t they relate to their families or friends in the same manner anymore?

When substance use becomes a long-term habit, it can wreak havoc on a user’s nervous system, overall health, and mental state. Being able to recognize the mental and physical effects of substance use will lead to greater awareness. The observer will better understand how to provide help and support if they can recognize the signs and symptoms of SUD.

Marijuana

When the potency of marijuana – measured by the THC content – was much lower, it had the reputation for making users laid back and mellow. However, the THC content of today’s marijuana is significantly higher than it was three decades ago. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) studies have linked marijuana use to psychosis, depression, and anxiety. Marijuana can also decrease, or even extinguish, the desire to engage in challenging and rewarding activities. If a person is normally excited about a sport, an activity, an educational effort, or a career goal one month, and a few months later, they abandon those pursuits, marijuana could be involved in that change.

Opioids

The human body has developed its own natural opioid system which modulates a variety of functions related to arousal and motivation. This natural opioid system regulates social bonding and cooperative behavior. Utilizing licit opioids for the pursuit of pleasure, rather than for addressing pain, is the inappropriate application of opioids. Prolonged intake of opioids, like heroin or Oxycontin, can render dysfunctional the brain’s social bonding and emotion recognition circuits. Common symptoms of opioid abuse are the inability to cope with stressful situations, illogical reasoning, inability to prioritize, and loss of the ability to self-reflect. People suffering from opioid use disorder have trouble with regulating their emotions.

Cocaine/Methamphetamine

A person who occasionally uses stimulants, such as cocaine or methamphetamine, may be able to function normally day-to-day. When cocaine or methamphetamine use becomes more frequent, the mental and emotional symptoms include agitation, paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, and violence. The initial short period of euphoria, pleasure, and confidence that accompanies the initial experience begins to fade when the user may feel irritable, restless, and depressed. Only continued of use of the cocaine or methamphetamine will relieve this lowered mood, but again, only for a short while. These dramatic emotional changes may also involve thoughts of suicide in advanced cases.

Identifying signs of substance use, especially in the early stages, can be difficult. Perhaps you’ve noticed changes in your loved one’s moods or behavior that just do not add up. Or maybe your intuition is telling you there is a problem. Even if you cannot identify anything specific, it’s worth taking stock of your concerns. Speaking up and starting the conversation could save the life of someone dear to you. Recognizing the signs of substance use is key in getting someone the help they need.

