Business wants equal treatment from city

November 24, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

As I read the article for city funds for a variety of projects downtown, (“City designates $295,000 for downtown projects,” Nov. 21, Mount Airy News),I wonder if other businesses have any value to the city.

Businesses on Main Street will benefit from this large amount of money, also funded by the group, Mount Airy Downtown Inc.. I understand Main Street businesses have paid an additional tax for which they should benefit from. However, it seems our city commissioners seem to spend more time and money on Main Street, while others just have to look after themselves. The money will come from the municipality’s fund balance, with “hope” that they can recoup their money from the federal Rescue Plan Act.

So the city operates on hope. Must be an easy job to just spend money on hope that they can get it back. The city has been hoping for years on taxpayers money.

Donna’s Barber Shop has been hoping for help just to survive for years. And, yes, the city has helped when backed in a corner. However, when true support is needed to get the state DOT to address a problem of city and state water from flooding her business, we get nothing. The only thing they say is to spend her money to fix city and state water runoff problems, which could cost thousands of dollars.

Since the first day she opened she has paid out thousands of dollars, lost income and still has the same problem. I do need to mention that the city did do what the state requested, which helped but more work is needed by the state to eliminate the problem. Several years ago the state added drains to help, but put the drains in front of her business.

Collecting runoff water in front of the business instead of before it gets there is pure stupidity. Commonsense, which clearly they don’t have, will tell you to stop the problem before it gets there, not afterwards. The city needs to get some backbone and stand behind its businesses. Donna’s Barber Shop is not trying to benefit from the city or state, only to survive. The state and city water runoff should be controlled by the “state and city.” Not by private citizens.

We — when I say we, I mean Donna and her family, because we stand together as family — have been told that we are not the only ones with water runoff problems. Then why haven’t they fixed the other problems instead of spending enormous amounts of money on the Spencer’s property? Maybe it is about big money, not long standing businesses that support our city and draw countless people from many other states just to come to get a hair cut at her shop.

We need a complete board of commissioners that are concerned about every citizen and business.

Our family has had an ongoing business in Mount Airy since 1965. We don’t want special treatment, just equal treatment.

Mike Hiatt

Mount Airy