He is my king

One of the most famous kings in human history was born in 1341 BC in Egypt. He was the 12th king of the 18th Egyptian dynasty and given the name Tutankhamen, perhaps you know him better as King Tut.
The name Tutankhamen means “the living image of Aten” the Egyptian Sun god believed to be the creator of life. King Tut’s father Akhenaten prohibited the worship of multiple gods in favor of worshipping Aten and demanded his son be worshiped as the living image of the creator.
At the close of the First World War, British archaeologist Howard Carter began an excavation in a place called The Valley of the Kings in Egypt. On Nov. 22, 1922, after years of intense work Carter discover and entered the chambers of King Tut’s tomb.
To his amazement, he found much of its contents and structure miraculously intact. Inside one of the chambers, murals were painted on the walls that told the story of King Tut’s funeral and his journey to the afterworld. Also in the room were various artifacts for his journey—oils, perfumes, toys from his childhood, precious jewelry, and statues of gold and ebony.
The most fascinating item found was the stone sarcophagus containing three coffins, one inside the other, with a final coffin made of gold. When the lid of the third coffin was raised, King Tut’s royal mummy was revealed, preserved for more than 3,000 years. As archaeologists examined the mummy, they found other artifacts, including bracelets, rings and collars. Over the next 17 years, Carter and his associates carefully excavated the four-room tomb, uncovering an incredible collection of thousands of priceless objects. Over the years many interesting facts about King Tut have emerged. For example he is said to have been about 5 foot, 8 inches tall, began ruling Egypt when he was 9 years old and died of a blow to the head when he was a teenager.
The life of King Tut is interesting to say the least but many years ago on a cold winter’s night in Bethlehem a king was born that would change the course of human history. His name is Jesus and He is my King. The name of his birthplace, Bethlehem, means “house of bread” and from this “house of bread” came the bread of life.
I can’t help but think about the angels in heaven watching in stark amazement as the eternal God left his throne to be swaddled in the loving arms of a young girl named Mary. Mary gently took the infant king and placed him in a manger, a feeding trough, surrounded only by her espoused husband Joseph and a few animals in the stable. One songwriter said, “the king has left his throne and is sleeping in a manger tonight.” It was a night like any other night but it wasn’t a child like any other child. This child was the Lord Jesus Christ, God and man fused together in indivisible oneness.
King Tut was known as the image of the sun god but King Jesus is the brightness of God’s glory and “the express image of his person” (Heb.1:3). He is my king! There was nothing divine about King Tut but in King Jesus “dwells the fullness of the Godhead in bodily form” (Co. 2:9). He is my king! King Tut ruled with oppression and control but King Jesus was God wrapped in human skin “reconciling the world unto himself” (II Cor. 5:19). He is my King!
King Tut was an earthly king whose remains were discovered 3,000 years after his death. King Jesus, given to the world as God’s greatest gift, died on the cross bearing the weight of the sin of the world and gloriously defeated death, hell and the grave to bring eternal life to all who come to him by faith. He is my King! King Tut was king in name only but King Jesus is “Emmanuel God with us.” He is my king.
Our world has incredibly complex problems: wars, terrorism, disease, natural disasters and broken families. People have complex problems: physical, emotional, financial and relational problems.
Sometimes we feel overwhelmed as we attempt to help others or as we try deal with our own problems. Fortunately, God in his steadfast love, unlike King Tut, has promised to never leave nor forsake us.
He is a father to the fatherless, a friend to the friendless, and a present help in our time of trouble. He is my King! I trust that King Jesus is your king as well and that he rules and reigns upon the throne of you heart. As we move toward the Christmas season and celebrate the birth of Jesus my prayer is that each of us know him and love him more with each passing day and that you too can declare, He is my king!
Dr. Darrell Tate is pastor of Highland Park Baptist Church