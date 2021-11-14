Commissioners, letter-writer off-point

November 14, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

In reference to the article “FBI Told To Stay Out of Surry Schools,” published Nov. 3, I feel the county commissioners missed the point. To me, the reason Attorney General Garland issued this statement was to protect those associated with public schools, not to prevent parents from speaking out at school board meetings.

Also, in response to G.J. Harmon’s letter in yesterday’s paper, I am curious about his question that he posed to parents: “Are Surry County and Mount Airy City Schools indoctrinating our children with this toxic and vitriolic anti-Martin Luther, anti-Civil Rights, anti-equality, anti-American venom?” Does he seriously think schools teach this? Has he visited a school classroom? The website he listed is invalid, shows “Page Not Found.”

Parents definitely have the right to voice their opinions at school board meetings so long as it’s done in a civil manner. What Attorney General Garland is concerned about is groups who want to do harm, disrupt meetings, and spread their own agenda.

M. Martin

Mount Airy