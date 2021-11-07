Parents should take action

November 7, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is in reference to the article, “FBI told to stay out of Surry schools”by Ryan Kelly in the in the Nov. 3 issue of The Mount Airy News.

I applaud Commissioners (Eddie) Harris and Van Tucker for their stance regarding the intrusion of FBI agents in the business of parents voicing their opinions/objections regarding critical race theory (CRT) in our local schools.

You all do know that CRT is buried deep in the 2021-2022 NC K-12 Standards approved by the NC Board of Education, right? (https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/03/north-carolinas-new-k-12-standards-push-critical-race-theory-deep-into-curriculum/) – in particular, the Social Studies curriculum.

As stated in the reference, “Members of the State Board of Education—most of whom were selected by Democratic governor Roy Cooper—voted to adopt the updated curriculum despite opposition from Republican Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, who said the new standards reflect the board’s political agenda and “indoctrinate our students against our great country.”

The question: Are Surry County and Mount Airy City schools indoctrinating our children with this toxic and vitriolic anti-Martin Luther, anti-Civil Rights, anti-equality, anti-American venom? Have any parents investigated? If it is, have any parents shared their concerns with either of the school boards?

Just repeating the current euphemism, “Let’s Go Brandon,” isn’t enough to remove this hatred. As Mark Levin suggests in his book, “American Marxism” in Chapter 7, take action. How? Run for school board. Write letters to North Carolina, Surry and Mount Airy school boards. Respectfully speak at school board meetings. Get involved. Join our county commissioners (and hopefully the city commissioners as well) to push back.

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy