Community makes Mount Airy City Schools great

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.
Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has been successful over the years due in major part to the community of which we belong. We are thankful for the outpouring of support throughout the pandemic which has resulted in, not only retaining our students, but growing in numbers. Our community has been very supportive, understanding that to return to face-to-face, five days a week we needed to follow CDC, NCDHHS, and local health department guidance. This has allowed us to be in school all of last year and this year. We have been blessed to have very little COVID impact, for example, we haven’t needed to quarantine sports teams or schools this year. Our Test-to-Stay program allows students and staff deemed as close contacts to remain at school as long as they are asymptomatic. This pilot prioritizes keeping everyone learning and growing while maintaining health and wellness measures.
Mount Airy is a community of caring people. We have great volunteers that serve our staff and students throughout the year by serving on the school board. Tim Matthews (chair), Ben Cooke (vice chair), Wendy Carriker, Kyle Leonard, Jayme Brant, Thomas Horton, and Randy Moore show service before self by earning no pay but making courageous decisions to support students. Our community is full of service-oriented people. We have members of the National Guard and previous military service members in Mount Airy. The United Fund of Surry is currently running a campaign that helps agencies such as Surry Medical Ministries, The Shepherd’s House, The Salvation Army, and many more. Everywhere you turn there are church groups and civic organizations such as Rotary making a difference. It is evident that the heart of Mount Airy City is caring and concern for others.
We hope to instill this love for service in our students throughout their academic career with us. We have the Leader in Me program in elementary schools that allows students to take ownership of their own personal and academic goals. They work with the school to run programs and events that give back to the community. They can earn service hours at school, working on school projects, with their churches, with scouts and other organizations. They also have Melody Makers and the Student Lighthouse Club. Each elementary school student is encouraged to build up service hours and experience.
Our middle school has clubs such as Interact Club, which is an arm of the local Surry Sunrise Rotary Club. They also have service opportunities within their Student Government Association, sports, and arts programs. Many opportunities within their middle school years show how they can give back to others that are less fortunate than themselves. There is a schoolwide toy drive and blood drives supported by Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA). There is always a chance to pay it forward with all the blessings that we have been given.
Mount Airy High School also works hard to make sure students understand how service is part of their academic life now and they can continue to give back to their community in the future. Groups such as HOSA, Interact, Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy, National Honor Society, and the Blue Bear Cafe all are examples of giving back and providing service to the community. We can name multiple groups each month that are involved in helping their neighbors and the community.
Mount Airy City Schools has embraced the same culture as our Mount Airy community, which is to care for our neighbor. In the 2018-2019 school year, students provided over 8,510 service hours which improved our community and school culture. A large emphasis for us is Vincent’s Legacy, Kindness Rocks which is a locally founded organization that helps show our community that Kindness Matters. You can learn more by visiting https://www.vincentslegacy.com/. We are thankful to live in such a wonderful community and help the next generation of students to realize how fulfilling it is to support those in need. In the current school year we hope to have even more service hours and opportunities for our students to serve others.
As a city member there are many ways that you can support education and your local school district. We hope that you will find a service group to join or send encouragement to those who are involved in service work and public service. We also know that you can volunteer to help a school, support a project, or mentor a child. We hope you will stand with educators as we do this difficult work to build up, encourage, and grow the next generation. A heart of care and encouragement along with service comes through serving others.
If you would like to be a part of our tradition of excellence and help build success for the future visit us at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us.