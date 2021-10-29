Now we dance

By Pastor Andrew Bowman

“The plain things are main things and the main things are the plain things.” – Allistar Begg

“5 And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” 6 And he said to me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. To the thirsty I will give from the spring of the water of life without payment.” – Revelation 21:5-6

If you were to come see my study, either at home or at the church, one of the things you would realize early on is that I am a big Washington Nationals fan. I was fortunate that a couple of years ago my favorite sports team won their championship. In 2019 my Washington Nationals won the World Series.

Now, I remember being awake for the last game of that series; a series that game down to a decisive game 7, and for most of the game the Nationals trailed. So, with every pitch and with every out and with every swing of the bat I am anxious and worried and at times angry. But then they won! And because that event was two years ago that reality is certain; they win the 2019 World Series.

My love for this team is so strong that sometimes I rewatch these pivotal games and now, even though the situation on the field is the same, my emotions are nowhere near what they were two years ago. There is no anxiety, or fear, or anger. All of this is because victory is certain. No matter how many times I watch game seven the home run always dings off the foul pole and the Nationals always win.

I say all of that because this column is about the book of Revelation and it will come out less than a week before a national election. I will not not be looking at national or global events and laying them on top of cosmic, prophetic, mythological events to show you what Revelations would say to us. Because the main thing Revelation is saying is bigger than that; something eternally more significant than that. From verse one all the way to the end of Revelation there is a theme.

Every verse, every chapter the total of that book has one main point, and that one point is that in the end Jesus wins. Jesus and his bride are victorious and they spend all of eternity celebrating his reign. He will be crowned king, his church will be his bride and they will forever celebrate that reality. And so that Jesus centered truth of the word of God, when it rests deep in our heart and and in our soul all of the frustration and anger and anxiety that you and I may feel about what’s going on around us should go away.

As certain as the Nationals winning the 2019 World Series so too is the certainty of king Jesus ruling for an eternity. And since I know the certainty I can watch those baseball games with joy. Seeing the ups and the downs are simply the story unfolding toward its celebratory conclusion. So brother and sister in Christ, I do not know what ups or downs may be coming globally or nationally but I know that at the end of the day we celebrate. At the end of the day the church of Jesus Christ dances for we reign with him forever.