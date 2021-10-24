First frost is coming soon

The season of Saint Luke’s little summer

The weekend heralds Saint Luke’s little summer. This is a period of dry, crisp, warm days that feature Indian summer weather, a break from the colder days in the month ahead. We can certainly benefit from a few warm and comfortable days to finish the task of harvesting the autumn leaves and placing them in the middle of rows of cool weather vegetables, mulching around roses and spring flowering bulb beds as well as stocking the composite pile or bin. Saint Luke’s little summer is a fun time to relax on the front porch, listen to the crows, and enjoy a cup of coffee with a couple of cookies.

A bit of Saint Luke’s little summer lore

A bit of pre-Halloween lore as we celebrate Saint Luke’s little summer, it is said that during Saint Luke’s little summer, the pumpkins begin to go stale. We do not believe this simply because there are too many pumpkins around in supermarkets, fruit stands, produce markets, and roadside markets. Also especially with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas on the way — seasons wide open for the consumption of the pumpkins. Saint Luke’s little summer lasts only for several days, but the pumpkin has a long shelf life and will out live Luke’s summer by many months. Long live the pumpkin harvest, jack o’ lanterns, pumpkin pie, and all things pumpkin.

Making a pumpkin scarecrow centerpiece

A pumpkin scarecrow centerpiece for the dinning room or coffee table can be made from an orange pumpkin. Use a permanent black marker to outline a face on the pumpkin and color the details with acrylic paints. Color in the black and white eyes and details on the scarecrows face with pink cheeks. Use an old straw hat and pour a bag or two of Hershey’s autumn mix kisses around the base of the scarecrow. Add a few cream pumpkins for a finishing touch.

Sweetening up a stale jack o’ lantern

Earlier we mention Saint Luke’s little summer lore about pumpkins going stale on his little summer days, (surly we know this is only a lore), but you can sweeten a jack o’ lantern that has been lit on the porch for several nights and especially with Halloween so very near. To give your jack o’ lantern a spicy scent instead of a stale one, all you have to do is soak the jack o’ lantern in a tub of water for several hours, remove from water and rub the inside of the jack o’ lantern with a couple of teaspoons of pumpkin pie spices, replace the votive candle, light it up in the evening, and enjoy the aroma of a sweet, spicy, pumpkin.

Pumpkin crisp pie

To prepare this crisp dessert you will need two cups of canned pumpkin, one box Duncan Hines carrot cake mix, one can evaporated milk, one cup of granulated sugar, half cup brown sugar, one teaspoon pumpkin pie spices, three large eggs, two sticks light margarine (melted). Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking dish or pan. Line the pan with waxed paper and spray paper with Pam baking spray. Mix canned pumpkin, sugars, evaporated milk, pumpkin pie spices, and eggs. Pour the mixture in the baking pan or dish. Pour the box of carrot cake mix over the pumpkin mixture in the baking pan. Spread the two sticks of melted light margarine over top of carrot cake mix, sprinkle a cup of chopped pecans over the cake mixture. Bake at 325 for one hour. Cool the cake completely. turn cake out onto a cookie sheet. The pecan layer becomes the bottom crust. Make a frosting for the cake by mixing the eight ounce box of cream cheese (softened), two cups of 10x powdered sugar, and one tub of Cool Whip. Decorate with a few cream pumpkins.

The first killing frost can arrive any day

As month moves along, we can expect killing frosts to arrive anytime after Oct. 23. We have already experienced scattered frosts, but a killing frost will wipe out any reaming warm weather vegetables and cause leaves to turn to a shade of tan and brown, cause lawns to lose most of their green, and cover the roof and lawn with a layer of crystal white.

Carolina dogwood berries

The crimson berries on Carolina dogwood are now showing up as their leaves begin to leave the trees. Plenty of red berries adorn their limbs and are an attraction to birds. An abundance of dogwood berries may have a subtle message of a harsh and cold winter.

Still time to plant pansies

There are still plenty of pansy plants in six or nine packs at hardware’s nurseries, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Ace Hardware. They are still in full bloom and you can choose the color combinations you desire. Buy a bag of pansy booster to get them off to a great start. They will not only bloom through winter, but also produce plenty of green foliage. They perform well in containers and pots on the front porch.

Feeding the purple tops

The turnips in the cool weather garden plot should be well on their way to an abundant and long lasting harvest well into late autumn and winter. Assure a great harvest by applying an application of Garden-Tone or Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of the row and hill up soil to cover the plant food. Then apply a layer of crushed leaves in middles of rows or bed. This will provide extra freeze and frost protection. As turnips begin to develop, harvest the smaller turnips to allow more space for other turnips to grow larger. As the season moves along, mix Miracle Gro vegetable food with proper amount of water in a sprinkle can and pour between the rows of turnips for an extra boost of food in cold weather.

Moving asparagus and panda ferns inside

The panda and asparagus ferns have spent spring and summer in a semi sunny location on the deck. As the first killing frost is on the threshold, it is now time to move them inside the living room to spend the rest of autumn, winter, and in to early spring. To prepare them for their move, we will trim them back, refill their containers with potting medium, and feed them with Flower-Tone organic flower food. We use a plastic drip tray under their containers to prevent water from leaking on the floor. They don’t need quit as much water in the winter. We stick our finger in the container to determine when they need water. They do not need to be in a sunny area of a room. Keep them trimmed back several times during winter.

Using Jack be little’s for Halloween

Jack be little pumpkins are about the size of your fist and cost a little over a dollar each. You can draw faces on them with a black permanent marker and spread a bag of cream pumpkins and candy or Indian corn around the base of the pumpkin for a table centerpiece.

A quickie bowl of Halloween tart punch

Here’s how to prepare a quick bowl of sparkling Halloween punch by just pouring and serving. All you have to do is mix one two-litter bottle of Fanta orange, one two-litter bottle of Cheerwine, one two-litter bottle of Canada Dry ginger ale, and one two-litter bottle of Mountain Dew. Pour a bag of crushed ice into a punch bowl and then pour in all the two litters of soda. Keep refilling the bowl as it runs out.

Staying ahead of the harvest of leaves

As we close in on the end of October, Halloween, killing frost, and the harvest of leaves, stay ahead of the leaf game by raking, blowing , or vacuuming them up to be used in compost mulch, coverings for cool weather vegetables, rose bushes, and bulb beds. When you run the mower over them or run through the blower to crush them up, they make great blankets to cover turnip beds and cool weather drops of cabbage, broccoli, onion sets, Siberian kale, collards, and greens.

Frosty is near — it will sweeten turnips

Frost may kill all warm weather crops, but it will sweeten the turnip because it is a root crop. All cool weather crops will thrive especially with a blanket of crushed leaves on them. If you have pumpkins on the porch, don’t worry to much about them, they are pretty tough gourds. If you lose any sleep thinking about them, just throw a towel over them when frost is in the forecast.

October is a season of color and beauty

Against the back drop of a Carolina blue sky, the colors of red, burgundy, gold, yellow, tan, and light green leaves contrast with pines, cedars, and climbing honeysuckle vines for a mixture of autumn finery. The golden rods mare at their peak and add some extra glow to the autumn scene.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“How to lose weight.” Lola: “Marty, let’s go jogging together.” Marty: “Why in the world do you suddenly want to go jogging?” Lola: “My doctor told me I could lose weight if I went jogging with a dumbbell!”

“Wrong apartment.” “For the last ten years, my mother-in-law has been living with my wife and me in the same apartment.” “So why don’t you tell her to get out?” “I can’t, it’s her apartment.”

“True.”- If there’s handwriting on the wall, there’s a kid in the house.