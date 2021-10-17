Memories at the pumpkin patch

A trip to the pumpkin patch

The ideal pumpkin for the making of a jack o’ lantern has to be round, bright orange, with a sturdy brown stem on top to make a good lid for the carved out jack o’lantem. You can find the very best ones at a pick your own pumpkin patch or a fund raising pumpkin patch on the lawn of a local church in your area. This is an unforgettable experience for kids and grand kids and for them, there is nothing like picking out your own pumpkin on a sunny October Saturday. Top off all this fun with a trip to McDonald’s for a meal and an evening of carving pumpkins, is an event children will never forget.

Pumpkin carving kit a great investment and keepsake

Having the right tool to do any job makes the job a lot easier and much more fun. This true in the art of carving out a jack o’ lantern. A dull knife is a sure way to cut your finger and break your wrist. They say there are better ways and one way is to purchase a durable pumpkin carving kit that will last for many years and make pumpkin carving fun and easier. A quality carving kit has many blades and accessories. A good kit includes knives, carvers, blades and scrappers as well as other gadgets. You can buy a small kit for about $7 to $10, but a durable kit with all the “whistles and bells” cost around $14. You always get what you pay for, so go ahead and buy a durable and long lasting carving kit that will last longer than your lifetime. A great kit with all the attachments can be used to make watermelon, honeydew, and cantaloupe balls and watermelon baskets for parties and weddings.

Pumpkin cobbler

This is a easy pumpkin recipe with a lot of simple ingredients and it is delicious served with Dream Whip or vanilla ice cream. For this recipe, you will need one 30-ounce can of Libby’s pumpkin pie filling, one and a half sticks of light margarine, one can evaporated milk, one cup plain floor, one teaspoon of baking powder, one teaspoon vanilla flavoring, one teaspoon lemon flavoring, half cup light brown sugar, half cup granulated sugar, four beaten large eggs. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Melt margarine and pour into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish and set aside. Mix together flour, baking powder, sugars, vanilla and lemon flavorings and enough milk to mix it together. Pour this mixture over the melted light margarine. Do not stir (this batter will rise while baking and form a crust) just spread it evenly over the melted margarine and set the baking dish aside. In a bowl, mix the four beaten eggs, the can of pumpkin pie filling, and the can of evaporated milk and stir to mix. Do not disturb the batter because it will rise as the pie bakes and form the crust. Bake until the crust forms (usually about 50 to 60 minutes until golden brown). Allow to cool an hour before serving. Top with Dream Whip, Cool Whip, dairy whipping cream, or vanilla ice cream or a drizzle of maple syrup or Log Cabin pancake maple syrup. Decorate with a few cream pumpkins.

The season for a display of orange

Without any carvings or decorations, a big orange round pumpkin speaks volumes on the front porch. You do not have to carve a pumpkin to make a jack o’ lantern. With a black permanent marker, you can draw a face on the orange pumpkin and use yellow acrylic paint to fill in the face. After Halloween, you can wash the pumpkin, peel it and dice it up, boil it until tender, mash it up and make pumpkin pie, cake, cobbler, pudding, or bread with nights still getting cooler, a pumpkin enjoys a longer life.

Small, decorative jack o’ little’s

They are only about the size of your fist, but great for coffee tables, dinning room tables with plenty of shape and color. Usually you can purchase them at supermarkets for about a $1 each and they can be the makings of wonderful harvest and Halloween displays. You can also paint faces on them with black permanent markers and color them with acrylic paints or make miniature scarecrows from them. Use cream pumpkins, candy corn, harvest M+M’s, Hershey’s Kisses, harvest mix around the base of your jack be little display.

Cream pumpkins, a Halloween tradition

Cream pumpkins are made from the same ingredient as candy corn, but oh so much more decorative on cupcakes and around punch bowels that are filled with orange punch. The tiny green “stems” just highlight them as they adorn candy dishes, decorative tables, and displays. We don’t know how long cream pumpkins have been around, but candy corn has been an autumn staple for well more than 100 years and we suspect cream pumpkins have been in households that long also.

Keeping an eye on squirrels and acorns

In all the Halloween related paragraphs, we failed to mention that acorns (washed, of course) also make great centerpiece decorations. Acorns are still falling from the mighty oaks and they may be sending a message of this winter’s calling card. Another sign of winter is squirrels harvesting acorns and storing them for winter.We don’t know if my Northampton County grandma took note of the busy squirrels in autumn and their harvest of them, but we can be fairly certain she did because there were plenty of squirrels in the boonies where she lived. She prepared plenty of squirrel stews to prove that fact.

Christmas cactus almost ready for move

The Christmas cactus only has a few more days before it will be moved to the living room where it will spend the autumn and winter months. The secret of getting a cactus to bloom at Christmas begins with their spending spring and summer on the porch in a semi-sunny location. In moving them to spend the winter in the house, the containers are filled to the top with cactus medium and some Plant-Tone or Flower-Tone organic plant food. In the living room they receive a drink of water every seven to ten days, checking often for moisture, but never over watering. Also, they need to be kept out of direct sunlight that causes foliage to turn red and stunts their growth. As we move toward the end of October and especially into November, Christmas cactus can be purchased at Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Lowe’s Foods, Food Lion, and many hardwares and nurseries. They are available in small and medium containers and cost between $7 and $11. To give them a great start, buy a large container and a bag of cactus medium and transplant the cactus as soon as you bring it home. Cactus are available in red, pink, corral, and hot pink. They will be in full bloom when you purchase them so you will know the color you are purchasing. Use a drip tray under the container to prevent water draining from the cactus while it winters over.

The harvest of late green tomatoes

The first frost of the season is around Oct. 15. This means we should keep an eye and ear on warnings of frost so that we can harvest the late, late, green tomatoes. Nights are already getting cooler, and tomatoes are slowing down. The vines are also slowing down and this signals the ripening process is slowing down. As the first date is predicted, gather up the green tomatoes, and wrap each tomato in a whole sheet of newspaper and place them in a single box lid (such as copier paper comes in) . Cover the tomato filled lids with full newspaper sections. Don’t place tomatoes in layers but a single layer in each lid. Place in a cool area or a lighted basement. Check for ripeness every other day. Some will ripen quicker than others. Place an apple or two in each box to promote ripening.

Only a week to sow spring bulbs

We are near the first frost of the season and a killing frost is not that many days away and that means hard freezes will soon be with us. Most hardwares, nurseries, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, and Tractor Supply still have a supply of spring flowering bulbs. You can choose from jonquils, narcissus, crocus, daffodils, tulips, and hyacinths. While purchasing bulbs, buy a bag of bone meal bulb booster to start the bulbs off. In the prepared bulb bed, apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the bulb bed, then set the bulbs, cover with another layer of peat moss, then apply bone meal or bulb booster and cover with soil. As October ends, cover bulbs with a layer of crushed leaves.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“A doggone fake!” Customer: “You told me this was a purebred police dog, but this animal is the mangiest, dirtiest, scariest mutt I have ever seen. How an you get the notion that he is a police dog?” Dog breeder: “He works undercover.”

“Catting around.”- Six year old Tommie sat on the front porch holding his cat. A little girl who lived down the street asked, “What’s your cat’s name?” “Ben Hur,” said Tommie. “How did you come up with that strange name?” Tommie said, “We use to call him Ben until it had five kittens!”

Canned with tomatoes: Customer: “Does the market manager know you turned over the whole skid of tomatoes?” Stock boy: “I think so, he’s underneath the pile.”