Reader comments on News’ editorial page

October 17, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

The Wednesday, Oct. 13 edition of the Mount Airy News contained three outstanding issues:

1. A political cartoon relative to social networks;

2. Their View, “Yes, government can be shrunk”, and

3. Article, “House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote.”

Social networks (1) prey on the insecurities of our youth and only exist to promote the narratives of Marxist-Socialism, aka Democrat-Progressive-Socialists. The cartoon is spot-on.

Yes, government can be shrunk (2) and the final comment encouraging voters to support candidates who advocate a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution is absolutely germane. Government is funded by the people, who incidentally, must maintain balanced household budgets. Why should the federal government have unfettered, irresponsible, money spending without representative consent?

The assertion in the last article (3) that “Routine payments to Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and active-duty military personnel would also be called into question” is incorrect. Those are all covered by “debt services,” which are paid regardless of the debt ceiling. As provided in the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, public debt service (~$44 billion per month) is paid from the approximate $230 billion monthly income collected from taxpayers. There is no default on debt services.

The debt ceiling, however, concerns interest on debts incurred for future spending on social engineering projects or other pork barrel items such as those contained in the $1.5 trillion and $3.5 trillion bills currently being brokered by the Marxist-Socialist party.

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy