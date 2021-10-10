Feds should leave school boards alone

October 10, 2021 John Peters II Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

This is in reference to “Their View” commentary, “We all win when we argue” in the Oct. 6 edition of the Mount Airy News.

How timely in light of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s letter of Oct. 4 to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which was instigated at the behest of the National School Board Association (NSBA). In that letter, he authorizes the FBI to use their legal power to criminalize parental 1st Amendment Rights to speak at school board meetings in order to advocate for their children’s education; not indoctrination (i.e., CRT).

I submit that, in the mien, parents are able to conduct themselves with civil discourse. As the author of the cited article writes, by exercising their 1st Amendment Rights, parents “seek to model and promote…constructive engagement across political differences.”

The heavy hand of federal bureaucrats, under the guise of unsubstantiated threats and auspices of domestic terrorism, into a community’s business of holding elected school board members accountable is not warranted.

G.J. Harmon

Mount Airy