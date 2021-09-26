Mount Airy City Schools rethinks education

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a periodic column in The Mount Airy News featuring commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Mount Airy City Schools (MACS) has had a tradition of excellence for the past 127 school years focused on academics, arts, and athletics. Our current mindset of Lead-Innovate-Serve continues that tradition and moves us well into the 21st century. We believe and value every child and want to help them develop their talents, skills, and abilities. Our academics shined bright last year, just coming out of one of the most difficult years of our history. Our students and staff were amazing last year and these results are highlights of their achievements:

● MACS was 1st in the state for Math 1 and Math 3

● MACS was 4th in the state for all End of Course assessments

● MACS 3rd and 4th grade mathematics assessments were 14 percentage points above the state proficiency rate

● MACS was 5th in the state for 8th grade mathematics

● MACS was 13th in the state for 8th grade English Language Arts

● MACS was 8th in the state for English 2

● MACS was 5th in the state for 8th grade science

● MACS had 86.5% proficiency in Career and Technical Education assessments

The full results are available at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us

When we “Rethink Education” we want to build on the amazing academic achievements of our past but think about schools without walls such as our popular MACS Micro-School. This is a small school setting where you take your classes while being at home with a teacher that meets virtually every day. Place-based learning happens each week, having these students come together with a teacher and plant a garden or flowers, learn to swim or learn to play soccer, or be involved in the arts. This school allows your students to dream big about what they want to do, how they want to learn, and the micro-school caters to their needs. This is one example of how to not sacrifice academics, but rethink ways to approach learning.

The arts thrived last year as our teachers continued to find innovative ways to teach visual arts, theater, band, music, and chorus. We moved groups outside, spread them out in the auditorium, and added masks around instrument mouthpieces. The long tradition of the arts as a requirement for students of Mount Airy City Schools stretches back over its 127 year history. Many of you remember the great theater and chorus teachers over the years and all the productions the high school has put on through the decades. Visual arts students have graduated to four year universities and many of them are out in arts fields making their mark on the world. I was blessed to be the band director in the 90s and love watching the band program continue to grow and blossom. We have held many “Band of the Day” trophies in our hands followed by “Superior Ratings”. We have discovered new ways to incorporate the arts through our Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) framework. We encourage and train teachers on how to embed the arts into their assignments and projects. We know that in most STEM careers there is an element of the arts. Helping to rethink education by making all students STEAM innovators, engages students and motivates them to learn and problem-solve.

Rethinking Education also addresses athletics. We have been innovative in how to continue to have athletics no matter the challenges. Last year, we successfully had our seasons and are working hard to do the same this year. We are using strategies such as testing, vaccination, quarantining, and modified practices to keep us moving forward this year. We have over 27 sports offered and create opportunities for students who want to participate in athletic competitions to have that opportunity. Building on the traditions of the past, we know that our long history of athletic achievements lays a great foundation for the future. Here are some of our past celebrations in just a few sports, basketball, baseball, and football:

● Football – Football offered at MACS, first game Oct. 15, 1915 against Winston-Salem High School, seven state championships in ‘35, ‘38, ‘42, ‘46, ‘48, ‘68, and ‘08 (Kelly Holder).

● Baseball – Baseball offered at MACS, first game April 22, 1915 against Goldsboro, three state championships in ‘31, ‘33, and ‘39. In a 10 year span between ‘31-’40 the Bears were in five state championship games.

● Basketball – Basketball offered as the third sport at MACS, first game Dec.r 6, 1916 against Walkertown, five state championships in ‘47, ‘60, ‘61, ‘63, and ‘02.

● Basketball – Basketball was the first known women’s sport for MACS, the first game was Feb. 20, 1917. Women’s basketball has had two state championships in 2017, 2018 (Angela Mayfield).

Not only do we have athletic competitions when you rethink education you add academic competitions. Mount Airy Middle School (MAMS) and MACS came out on top of the rankings in the North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities (NCASA) competitions. At the association’s eleventh annual meeting, MAMS walked away with first place in the NCASA Challenge Cup for small middle schools and eighth grader Abby Epperson was named NCASA Middle School Student of the Year. After all challenges were completed, MAMS earned a total of 220 points, ranking them 55 points ahead of the second place position. The school participated in seven out of the over 16 competitions available to students. These competitions included; Art Showcase, The Quill, Forensics, MATHCOUNTS, Envirothon, National History Day, and HOSA.

We are thankful that the traditions of Mount Airy City Schools allow us to look back and reflect. But, we are challenged to continuously “rethink education” and make sure all students learn to Lead, Innovate, and Serve. If you would like to be a part of our tradition of excellence and help build traditions for the future visit us at https://www.mtairy.k12.nc.us.