Ensure God around for next generation

July 18, 2021
Corn harvest is now in the Piedmont
Almost everyone enjoys the sweet taste of fresh corn whether on the cob, fried, or in a pudding or casserole. The corn harvest is now going strong in the Piedmont, many gardeners don’t have the space to plant rows of corn, but that is no problem because many farmers like Smith farms on US 601 between Boonville and Yadkinville sell corn such as Golden queen, Silver Queen, and other varieties in mesh bags of twelve dozen ears ready picked for a reasonable price. It is harvested daily and all you have to do is drive by and pick it up, they will even load it for you. Buy a bag and enjoy fresh harvested corn as well as freezing some in quart plastic freezer containers.
Investing in a handy stiff bristled corn silk brush
A stiff brush comes in handy to silk corn after shucking the ears. You can purchase one in the kitchen departments at Walmart and many kitchen specialty shops. A bottle brush works well but not as well as a stiff brush with a durable handle. You can purchase a quality, long lasting brush for $3 or $4.
Preparing freshly harvested corn for freezing
The time to freeze corn is just as soon as possible after bringing it home. A good hint is to shuck and silk the corn outside on the deck or porch to avoid a huge mess in the kitchen. The shucks and silks can be cleaned up and hauled to the compost pile or bin. As you shuck and silk the ears of corn, place the ears in a tray and carry them into the kitchen and line them up on the counter. After finishing the shucking and silking, run cold water into two sinks. Place two dozen ears at a time in the first sink and use the silk brush again to check for lose silks, then place these ears in the second sink of water and then dry on a towel on the kitchen counter. Use a jagged edge knife to cut kernels from the cobs. Place cut corn in a large pot with water slightly covering it. Boil for several minutes until you can smell the aroma of the corn. Allow to cool, and pour into pint or quart plastic freezer containers, adding some of the liquids. Allow half an inch or more space at the top of the containers. In winter, when thawed and prepared, it tastes fresh.
Fried Mexican yellow corn
For this tasty corn recipe, you will need one green bell pepper, diced in quarter inch cubes, one two ounce jar diced pimentos, half of a diced white onion, one quart of frozen corn, or ten ears fresh yellow corn, one stick light margarine, eight slices of crispy broiled bacon (diced), two teaspoons of Karo corn syrup, salt and pepper to taste. Melt margarine in a frying pan and saute green pepper, onion, and drained pimentos until tender. Add corn and cook four or five minutes. Add broiled bacon to the corn. Heat one minute more. If it is to dry, add a little water or milk. Serve with diced fresh tomatoes.
The magic of the water wand
The water wand is a gift to the sweltering garden plot on dog day evenings when the garden looks like it is stressed out. A wand is also a blessing because it places a shower on the plants and not between the rows. When sowing seed, you can set the wand on stream mode and place water directly onto the furrow where you have sowed the seed. A durable wand with several settings cost between $12 and $15. A water wand is a great investment for many years to come. A bit of advice when using the water wand is to always remove the wand from the hose connection when moving the wand from one location to another because you may break the spring in the lever of the wand.
The katydids are singing of autumn
The katydids are rubbing their legs together as they sing each mid-summer night of shorter days, heavy dews, falling leaves and early nips in the up and coming later days of August. They know that the coming events of autumn are casting a shadow before them. The crickets are always singing, but their song is about the heat of the present July.
Butterflies adorn the colorful zinnia bed
The bed of zinnias is plenty colorful but when you add the yellow swallowtails and black swallowtail butterflies along with the bright orange monarch butterflies, the spectrum of summer color is complete. Many other smaller butterflies as well as gold finches combine to provide a rainbow of colors on warm, sunny afternoons.
Cool pasta ranch salad for a hot summer supper
A salad is always great on a hot summer evening and this pasta ranch salad would cool off any appetite. You will need an eight-ounce box of pasta shells, two cups of firm, fresh, diced tomatoes, one large red diced onion, one two-ounce jar of diced pimentos, shredded mozzarella cheese, four hard cooked eggs (diced), two cups shredded or diced lettuce, half cup ranch dressing, half cup mayonnaise, salt and pepper (to taste), two teaspoons sugar. Cook the pasta shells according to package instructions, cool pasta by running cold water over it and draining. Mix the other ingredients and add the ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Refrigerate.
Still plenty of time to sow rows of green beans for a late harvest
Green beans can still be planted and will produce harvest in about 75 days. You can choose from bush varities which will perform better as we move into late summer. Good bush choices are Strike, Top Crop, Tenderette, and Derby. Boost the green beans along by adding peat moss, Black Kow composted cow manure, and an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill the soil on each side of the furrow, tamp down with hoe blade for good soil contact, water with water wand when rain is not in the forecast. When seeds sprout and have two leaves, side dress every fifteen to twenty days with Plant-tone organic vegetable food.
Plenty of compost materials as we move to mid July
As the harvest begins, there will be residue in the form of spent stalks, vines, overripe tomatoes, squash, cucumbers, and corn shucks as well as grass clippings and yard wastes. Run the mower over the materials to break them down and then dump it into compost bin. Heat the pile or bin with grass clippings, Plant-tone organic vegetable food, Black Kow composted cow manure or real cow manure. If the pile begins to smoke, this is a great sign that the material is heating up. If you think the compost is too warm, use the water wand in spray mode and cool down the pile.
An easy bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich
You can make this easy bacon, lettuce, tomato sandwich without frying or boiling bacon in the pan or oven on a hot summer afternoon. All you need is fresh firm tomatoes heated by the summer sun, diced, shredded, or whole lettuce leaves, and a jar of McCormick bacon pieces and plenty of mayonnaise, salt and pepper. Spread plenty of mayonnaise on both pieces of bread, sprinkle salt and pepper on the bread, place tomato slices one side of the bread and lettuce on the other side of the bread. Combine both bread pieces and mash together. An easy BLT with zero grease.
The days of summer getting shorter
The days are getting shorter by a minute each evening. You cannot tell much difference yet, but since June 21 we have lost 24 minutes of daylight. We will continue to lose one minute each day until Dec. 21.
Hoe hoe hoedown
“Mealy Mail.” First mailman – “A dog bit me on the leg this morning.” Second mailman – “Did you put anything on it?” First mailman – “No, he liked it plain.”
“Long summer short winter.” Teacher: “Class, we learned that the heat makes things expand and the cold makes them contract. Jamie, would you give an example of this?” Jamie: “Yes, in the summer when it is hot, the days are longer. In the winter when it is cold, the days become shorter.”
“Simple question.” How can three kids go out under one umbrella and none of them get wet? When it is not raining!