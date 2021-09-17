What Naomi left for Ruth

One of my favorite memories of childhood was when my grandmother wanted me to walk with her to her friend’s house, whose farm was to the north side of grandma’s farm. When we were ready to cross the creek that was the border of the two farms, grandma said, “Now follow the path of the stepping stones so that you will not get your feet wet.”
Stepping stones: A path that had been laid for future travelers to arrive to a destination in safety. In Ruth 3:1, Naomi said to Ruth, “Shall I not seek rest for you, that it may be well with you?” The word “rest” in Hebrew carried the following meanings:
1. Comfort
2. A place of security
3. A future
Naomi knew that her future was found in Ruth and Ruth, in turn, knew that her future would be found in Bethlehem. Both widows became determined to seek out a future among God’s people in God’s land. They knew that the journey was an uncomfortable, uncertain risk to take. They wanted redemption, to take back property that had been in Naomi’s name and family.
The trip back to Naomi’s homeland measured around 40 miles. That trip by foot would take them around five or so days to walk over sandy, dry soil and rugged terrain. That would include camping outside, unless villagers were willing to refresh them for a night. Adding to the endangerment of these widows, the Jordan River had to be crossed during the season when the spring rains would cause the swelling of the waters.
This journey required a vision on Naomi’s part to stick to the journey; to return home, to build a new life for Ruth, who represented her only gate into the next generation. Naomi wanted the best for Ruth’s future. She wanted Ruth to become acquainted with the right people at the right place.
While they made that five-day journey to Bethlehem, Naomi probably described Bethlehem to Ruth. She described the lush barley fields that were now ready for harvest. She described tabernacle worship and the Great Jehovah that she served. Her Great merciful God would somehow restore what she and her husband had lost when they left Bethlehem. Probably at this time, Naomi explained redemption to Ruth and what it meant to be redeemed, because by the time Ruth had arrived at Boaz’s field to glean, she understood what it meant to ask a kinsman redeemer for grace and favor.
Ruth received a crash course about Hebrew culture and faith in God. Because of this training from Naomi’s vision for Ruth, Ruth was well received by the residents of Bethlehem. She learned that faithfulness in the small tasks became her own stepping stones to future blessings with her introduction to Boaz, her kinsman redeemer. Ruth began to value the blessings of God.
Because of Naomi’s vision and prayers for Ruth, Ruth married Boaz and later gave birth to Obed, who, in turn, would own everything that Boaz had owned.
Naomi saw the birth of Obed, but may not have seen the birth of Jesse, Obed’s son. Ruth saw the birth of David, but may not have lived long enough to see David design the blueprints of the Temple. David did not get to build the temple, but he saved gold, silver, bronze and special ordered timber for the construction. David valued worship. Who taught David how to value the worship of his God?
The name “Obed,” in Hebrew means, “a servant, a worshiper.” As David kept his father’s sheep on the hills at Bethlehem that were given to his father, Jesse, by Obed. During Obed’s senior years, according to scholars, he spent time with David on those fields teaching David about God, thus laying stepping stones for David to value the worship of God to the point of desiring to build Him a Temple of Praise. Obed was taught by Ruth, a Moabite, that there was no God like Jehovah.
What stepping stones can we leave for the next generation? Leaving an inheritance is one thing, but leaving stepping stones for eternal life is something better.
The Rev. Kitty Mills teaches Sunday School at Mount View Pentecostal Holiness Church in Claudville, Virginia.