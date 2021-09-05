Plant those turnips soon

Plant that purple top turnip row

As we move into September, it’s time to sow a row or bed of purple top turnips so they will have plenty of time to develop large turnips. After all, they are a root crop and require quite a long growing season to produce a harvest. The garden soil of September is still warm so cool the soil after sowing the turnips to promote their growth. Water the turnips everyday with the water wand in shower mode when no rain or showers fall.

Gardening in autumn is comfortable, fun, and easier

The temperatures are comfortable, the humidity is lower, there are fewer weeds and insects, and the soil is more workable. The inventory of cool weather vegetables for autumn garden plots is remarkable. You can plant onion sets, cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, collards, mixed greens, curly mustard, turnips, Siberian curly kale, spinach and lettuce. Best of all, you can prolong the harvest in cold weather by applying a layer of crushed leaves between the rows for warmth and protection from cold temperatures and frost as well as snow.

Colorful sunsets

September brings a nip in the night air and a hint of color in the dogwoods and maples. There is also a slow down in the harvest of summer vegetables. Days are still getting shorter by a minute each evening. We see a bonus of extra color at sundown with a sunset of the blazing hues of red, yellow, purple, orange and royal blue glowing on the western horizon and signaling that the season of autumn is only weeks away.

Keep plenty of vegetable food for fall gardens

A garden is only as healthy as the products you use to feed the vegetables and enhance the soil with organic material. They are a cut far above chemical fertilizers and are worth the extra cost. You can choose from peat moss in 3.5 cubic yard bags, Black Kow composted cow manure in 25 and 50 pound bags, Plant-Tone and Garden-Tone plant and vegetable food in four pound bags. Tomato-Tone, Flower-Tone, Rose-Tone and Holly-Tone are organic foods. calcium carbonate (powdered lime) and Alaska Fish emulsion liquid vegetable food are good choices. All are good for vegetables, flowers, roses, evergreens, shrubs as well as your health, the environment, and the garden plot.

Time to set out cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli and collard plants

Cooler nights and cooler temperatures make September the ideal time to set out plants of broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards and get them off to a great start. You can purchase plants at hardware’s, nurseries and garden shops in six and nine packs. Always check to make sure the packs have six and nine healthy plants. Healthy plants will have blue green stems, not tan or brown dried up stems which are a sure sign they are damped off. Healthy plants will be eight or nine inches tall, not legged out of their containers.

Making a simple fresh apple cobbler

Apples are now in abundance and there are so many ways to prepare them into unusual desserts. This apple cobbler is full of simple ingredients and a quickie to prepare. You will need nine or ten tart apples peeled, cored and cut into one inch chunks and soaked in salt water to prevent browning. Set the apples aside. Spray a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking pan or dish with Pam baking spray. Rinse chunks of apple in fresh water and spread in the bottom of baking pan or dish. Mix two cups of sugar, three teaspoons plain flour, two teaspoons apple pie spices, three teaspoons vanilla flavoring. Mix well and pour over the cubed apples. Add one cup milk and one cup water and stir into the cubed apples. Slice two sticks of light margarine into quarter inch pieces and set aside. Break or cut two frozen pie crusts into pieces and spread over the apple mixture. Spread margarine slices over the pie crust topping. Bake in a preheated 400 degree oven for one hour or until crust is golden brown. Cool and serve topped with Cool Whip or vanilla ice cream.

The season of the county fair is here

Last year, many fairs closed because of the COVID 19 virus. Hopefully, this will be a great season healthwise, weatherwise and otherwise. In almost every North Carolina county there is a county fair going on from late August all the way into early November. Hopefully the state will be bright and well lighted with midways of all sizes this autumn with plenty of rides, shows, fair foods, exhibits, entertainment and other attractions. Usually September begins with the Iredell County Fair in Statesville, Stokes County Fair in King, and Surry County Fair in Mount Airy, Davidson County Fair in Lexington, Rowan County Fair in Salisbury, Alamance County Fair in Burlington, Catawba County Fair in Hickory, Cabarrus County Fair in Concord, Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro, Carolina Classic Fair in Winston-Salem and the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh.

Taking care of asparagus and panda fern

The asparagus and panda ferns have made the journey on the deck through spring, summer and now into the month of September. As we begin to prepare them for a move to the living room to spend late autumn and winter in that environment. We will keep them trimmed and fed with Plant-Tone organic plant food and water them every other day. These ferns have been thriving for many seasons with very little care or attention.

Start a compost bin or pile

The crops of the summers harvest are winding their way down. This residue will provide vines, stalks, garden leftovers and grass clippings as ingredients for the compost pile or bin. All this paves the way to a harvest of ingredients for the preparation of the compost pile or bin. Mow over the garden residue to break it down to make the composting process easier. Keep saving the grass clippings to add to the compost to heat it up. You can also use Black Kow composted cow manure or Plant-Tone organic plant food to heat up compost and break it down. Add some water to the composite every week.

Sounds of autumn coming from the mighty oaks

The sound of acorns falling on the metal roof of a neighbors shed is a reminder that the days of autumn are drawing nearer. The frequency of the falling acorns may be a message of what sort of winter we are in for. We will be observing the squirrels because my Northampton County grandma said that when squirrels are busy storing acorns in September and early October, they are preparing for a rough and cold winter. She also said oaks that were filled with acorns were a sure sign of a harsh winter.

Keeping an eye on the dogwood berries

There is a hint of crimson in the leaves of the dogwood trees and the berries on the limbs where the dogwoods bloomed earlier this past spring are now beginning to turn bright red. There seems to be a heavy yield of them this year. This could also be a sign of upcoming winter with plenty of ice, snow, and cold temperatures. We will just have to wait and see.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Cheap hearing trick”- A man walked into a business to buy a hearing aid, but he did not want to spend much money. “How much do they cost?” he asked the clerk. “That all depends,” said the salesman, “They could run anywhere from $2 to $2,000.” The customer said “Lets try the $2 model.” The salesman placed the device around the customers neck. “You just stick this outlet in your ear and run this black cord into your pocket.” the salesman instructed. “How does it work?” the customer asked. “For $2, it doesn’t work.” the salesman replied. “But people talk louder to you after seeing the cord!”

“Church snoozers”- If all the members who were stretched end to end they would be much more comfortable.

“Easy come, easy go!”- A woman was telling her friend, “It was I who made my husband a millionaire.” “And what was he before you married him?” asked the friend. The woman replied “A billionaire!”

The almanac for September

There will be a new moon on Monday, Sept. 6. Labor Day will be celebrated Monday, Sept, 6. Patriot Day will be Saturday, Sept. 11. Grandparents day will be on Sunday, Sept. 12. The moon reaches its first quarter on Monday, Sept. 13. Yom Kipper begins at sundown Wednesday, Sept. 15. There will be a full moon on the night of Monday, Sept. 20. This moon will be named Full Harvest Moon. The moon reaches its last quarter on Tuesday, Sept. 26.