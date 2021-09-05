Ready, Reset, Go!

Dr. Travis L. Reeves, Superintendent Surry County Schools

Editor’s Note: Community Comment is a feature of The Mount Airy News, presenting commentary from community leaders in Mount Airy and Surry County.

Over these past two weeks, it has been wonderful to see that our educators were ready for day one with students walking back into our schools. Our theme for this academic year is Ready, Reset, Go! While our routines may be different this fall, we remain consistent in our commitment to provide learning experiences that support the skills and attributes that are reflected in our strategic plan and leadership framework.

Certainly, the 2020-2021 school year was unprecedented; however, we are dedicated to moving forward and providing the best possible educational experiences for all Surry County Schools’ student leaders. This school year is a fresh start; a brand new opportunity to help our students design their dreams and grow as leaders.

As we discuss the future and moving forward, our Surry County Schools teams are going into their classrooms, offices, and departments with new perspectives. This summer gave our team the chance to take a breath and come back refreshed and open to the possibilities that this year may hold. The Surry County School system is committed to addressing the social and emotional needs of our students and staff. Students must feel safe and supported before they can learn. To reach this goal, our administrators, teachers, and staff are participating in unique training sessions like Youth Mental Health First Aid, which educates adults on the signs and symptoms of trauma in students and focuses on providing supports that promote resiliency.

The new school year also brings the opportunity for students to grow through our leadership framework, which introduces attributes that help students lead self, lead with others, and change their world. Surry County Schools believes our students can go into the world and truly make a difference. The same sentiment echoes with our dedicated employees. As we launch this program within our schools this year for our students, we look forward to seeing the growth that will occur as leadership skills are developed.

As we get ready to reset and go into this year, I look forward to leading alongside this talented group of employees and supporting the important work they do every day. I am excited about the wonderful things I will observe in classrooms and schools this year, and I challenge each of us to strive every single day to help children design their dreams and grow as leaders.

Welcome back, Surry County Schools!