How to reap from a legacy

Dog days are now with us

The month of the hotties of dog days has now arrived and will be with us for the next five weeks. These are supposed to be the hottest days of summer. Dog days receive their name because this time of year is when Sirius, the dog star in the constellation of Canis Major. Sirius is also the brightest star in the sky. During dog days, Sirius rises with the sun and follows it across the sky all day through the middle of August. My Northampton County grandma kept a close eye on her hounds because of the old wives tale that dogs went mad during dog days. The dogs may become “hot dogs” and become irritated and upset because of the hotties of dog days but this does not cause rabies.

Grin and bear the dog days of summer

Even though dogs don’t like them, they will have to grin and bear them just as we will. To make life easier during the hotties, rise a little early, get outside chores and garden work done before the sun rises high in the summer sky. Take breaks often and drink plenty of cool water. Take a nap in the afternoon and get respite from the heat, and by the way, hose down that hot dog.

Summer grass tougher to mow

The hot weather of summer causes grass to grow tougher and causes you and the mower to labor a bit harder. Make sure the lawn is dry and the morning dew has evaporated before mowing. Set mower blades a bit higher during the months of summer for a better looking lawn that will not yellow out.

Enjoying a tiny pun to kick off a dog day afternoon

The summers dog days are with us and we can enjoy them whether we are hot weather fans or not. The fact is that they will remain a part of summer for all of the month of July and almost half of August. This little “pun” will help you sweat your way through the next 45 days or so. During the dog days of July and August, if the weather does not boil, the month of September cannot fry us. A little bit of a more favorable note, cooler days are down the country lane a bit, so bear the heat, and listen out for the katydids.

Bluebird houses are a real hideout

Bluebirds are private birds and we see more of them around because gardeners are providing more birdhouses for them. Even though gardeners place birdhouses for them, they build their nest in the house, and if they come back to that house next season, they will clear out the old nest and build a new one. The bright blue tint on the bluebird wings seems to glow in the summer sun. If you place a birdhouse, keep it within sight, but also far enough from where people gather.

A cool pasta salad

A pasta salad with garden vegetables can be the main part of a hot weather relief meal and this salad is packed with the tastes of summer. You will need an eight-ounce box of pasta shells, two cups diced fresh tomatoes, one large diced white onion, one two ounce jar of pimentos, one eight ounce pack of finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, two cups diced or finely shredded lettuce, half cup of ranch dressing, half cup of mayonnaise, half teaspoon pepper, small jar of Pace picante sauce, one tablespoon sugar. Boil pasta accordingly to package directions. Cool pasta in cool water and drain. Mix the vegetables with the pasta. Add the picante sauce, salt, pepper, sugar, ranch dressing, cheese, and mayonnaise. Stir well and keep in the refrigerator to chill for at least two hours. This salad will keep for several days in the refrigerator.

Good tomato varieties for a late autumn harvest

The time has arrived to start the late autumn harvest of tomatoes from seed. The best varieties are the determinate ones such as Celebrity, Rutgers, Marglobe, and Homestead. Unlike the indeterminate that produce a large harvest over a longer period of time, determinants produce their whole harvest in about three weeks. This is what we shoot for in an autumn harvest of late tomatoes. We seek for tomatoes that produce green tomatoes just before frost arrives.

A crop of late fruits that can be harvested, wrapped in sheets of newspaper, boxed, and stored in a warm, dry, area inside the house to slowly ripen after frost arrives. In autumn and into winter, they may not be as great as fresh but are better than store bought. Tomatoes that are sown from seed now will be ready to transplant to the garden in the first or second week of August.

Enjoying panda and asparagus ferns

The greenery of asparagus and panda ferns seem to make the porch and deck a few degrees cooler. They grow fast during the summer and can always use a drink of water each morning to start their day. Sprinkle the ferns with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food or Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month for lasting boost of energy. If they get taller, you can trim them back with clippers or scissors.

All the colors of the portulaca spectrum of early summer

It is named like Joseph’s coat of many colors. the official name is portulaca, but is also known as desert rose, cactus rose, and rose moss or desert flower. Unlike other summer annuals, you can place a lot more than three plants to a container. A large container makes a more spectacular display. They come in six- or nine-packs and are in full bloom when you purchase them so you will know the varieties of colors you are selecting. The amazing characteristics of portulaca is that each day different colors bloom for varied color combinations each day. Like sun flowers they follow the sun all day long. On cloudy or rainy days, not too many of them will bloom, but the next day they will more than make up for it. In summer, we start everyday by checking out the daily spectrum of colors the portulaca has in store for that day. With the colorful portulaca, everyday becomes a new and different day.

The unusual scent of the four o’clock

The lush green foliage and varied colors of the four o’clocks is unusual. They could actually be named five o’clocks because with daylight savings time, that is when they open for business. By twilight they have widely opened up and bloom all night long and then be followed next evening with a new array of blooms. Unlike most other colorful flowers, the four o’clock has an unusual scent, the scent resembles that of some type of herb or medicine. We believe this scent attracts unusual nighttime pollinates all during their night of blooms that is akin to the mystic moon flower with its pungent scent during mid summer.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown

“A run at the river”- A pastor was winding down his sermon on the dangers of alcohol and got plenty of response from the congregation. The pastor told the audience, “If I had all the beer in the world, I would throw it in the river.” The audience said, “Amen.” “And if I had all the wine in the world, I would pour it in the river.” Again the audience said, “Amen.” “And if I had all the whisky in the world, I would pour it into the river.” The audience responded “Amen.” After this, the pastor sat down. The music director stood up and announced, “The closing hymn is number 305, ‘Shall We Gather At The River?’”

The July almanac

Today is Independence day. The moon reached its last quarter on Thursday, July 1. There will be a new moon on Friday, July 9. The moon reaches its first quarter on Saturday July 17. The moon will be full on the night of July 23. This moon will be named “Full Buck Moon.” The moon reaches its last quarter on Saturday July 31.

It looks like a great year for fireflies. On Wednesday, June 9, at 9 p.m., we counted 69 fireflies in one minute in the back yard. This looks like a great year for the fireflies. Their peak display of amber light seems to occur between eight and 9;30 p.m. Keep a check on them and also inventory them for a minute or two each evening. Even a rainy night doesn’t hinder the fireflies. June also seem to be their peak season.