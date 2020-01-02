LaFevre concert is Sunday morning

The LeFevre Quartet will be performing a Southern Gospel Music concert Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy.

“Since 1921, the LeFevre name has been synonymous with gospel music,” the church said in announcing the upcoming performance.

The LeFevre Quartet was formed in 2005 and was voted the 2006 Singing News Fan Award’s Horizon Group of the Year. Their 2009 song “Big Mighty God” was nominated for a Dove Award, and The LeFevre Quartet has been nominated as a Top 10 Traditional Quartet in the Singing News Fan Awards for the last four years.

The group’s latest recording project has received five-star reviews and produced a No. 1 hit entitled “Sun’s Gonna Come Up.” In addition, their song “Revival” has proven to be another charting success.

“Mike LeFevre is not only a member of one of the most legendary families in Gospel music, he has also made a name for himself in the Southern Gospel music,” said Mount Airy Wesleyan’s pastor Rev. Eric Smith. “The LeFevre name is truly legendary in gospel circles, but it takes more than a famous name to become as popular as The LeFevre Quartet. They have great voices, great energy, and a heart for ministry. Their goal is to reach the world with a message of hope, grace, and salvation through Jesus Christ.”

The community is invited to hear the LeFevre Quartet at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church, located at 2063 South Main Street, Mount Airy. Interested persons may contact Mount Airy Wesleyan at 336-786-7250 or contact the church via website or Facebook. There is no charge for the concert. A love offering will be taken during the service.