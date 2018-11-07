Ballard holds onto Senate seat

Ballard -

Incumbent Deanna Ballard easily held onto her 45th NC Senate District seat, defeating a Democratic Party effort that was interrupted mid-stream with a candidate change nearly three months after the primary.

Ballard, a Blowing Rock Republican, defeated political newcomer Wes Luther to win her second two-year term in office, although the final vote totals were not available because of issues with the Surry County totals.

Across her sprawling district, which includes parts of Surry County as well as Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes, and Alleghany counties, her vote total was 48,583 at midnight with 83 of 84 districts reporting Tuesday. Luther’s total stood at 25,896, with one of Surry County’s precincts yet to report.

Luther, a seven-year Marine veteran and a student at Appalachian State University, did win his home county of Watauga, where he claimed 12,659 votes to Ballard’s 11,275.

Ballard’s victory came in a redrawn District 45 that was constructed to comply with a court order to redesign the state map after the courts ruled the GOP had gerrymandered the state legislative districts. That redistricting lumped her and fellow GOP incumbent Shirley Randleman, of Wilkes County, in the same district. Ballard defeated Randleman in the May 8 primary.

Tuesday, Ballard’s winning streak continued with the victory over Luther. Her Democratic challenger had been tapped for the nomination in August, nearly three months after Brandon Anderson won the Democratic Party nomination. Anderson subsequently announced in July he was leaving the race.

Ballard, who did not return telephone calls Tuesday for comment, brings extensive governmental and public policy experience to office. In the General Assembly she serves on the Appropriations on Education/Higher Education, Education/Higher Education, Health Care, State and Local Government and Transportation committees.

In addition to her work in the senate, she serves as director of public policy for Samaritan’s Purse and Billy Graham Evangelistic Association. Prior to that, she worked in various positions in the President George. W. Bush Administration in Washington, D.C.

Prior to the election, she said she hoped to continue her work in public school safety, addressing mental health issues, and helping to attract new business and jobs to her senate district.

Ballard https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_Deanna-Ballard.jpg Ballard