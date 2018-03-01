Posted on by

‘Toys for Tots’ challenge winners announced


Staff report

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 presented a plaque of appreciation to Dale and Barbara Sechrist, former owners of Olympia Family Restaurant, for their support of the Toys for Tots program and other efforts of the League recently.


Submitted photos

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Commandant, Grant Thayer presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Carport Challenge” plaque to Jody Casstevens of Carport Central.


Submitted photos

Elizabeth Martin presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Truck Challenge” plaque to Jorge Martin of Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram who won the challenge by 4 toys over first year competitor Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford.


Submitted photos

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 presented a plaque of appreciation to Dale and Barbara Sechrist, former owners of Olympia Family Restaurant, for their support of the Toys for Tots program and other efforts of the League recently.

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Commandant, Grant Thayer presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Carport Challenge” plaque to Jody Casstevens of Carport Central.

Elizabeth Martin presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Truck Challenge” plaque to Jorge Martin of Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram who won the challenge by 4 toys over first year competitor Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford.

Staff report

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 presented a plaque of appreciation to Dale and Barbara Sechrist, former owners of Olympia Family Restaurant, for their support of the Toys for Tots program and other efforts of the League recently.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1109.jpgSurry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 presented a plaque of appreciation to Dale and Barbara Sechrist, former owners of Olympia Family Restaurant, for their support of the Toys for Tots program and other efforts of the League recently. Submitted photos

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Commandant, Grant Thayer presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Carport Challenge” plaque to Jody Casstevens of Carport Central.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1111.jpgSurry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Commandant, Grant Thayer presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Carport Challenge” plaque to Jody Casstevens of Carport Central. Submitted photos

Elizabeth Martin presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Truck Challenge” plaque to Jorge Martin of Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram who won the challenge by 4 toys over first year competitor Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford.
https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_IMG_1112.jpgElizabeth Martin presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Truck Challenge” plaque to Jorge Martin of Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram who won the challenge by 4 toys over first year competitor Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford. Submitted photos

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:13 pm
Updated: 5:16 pm. |    

Barter Theatre plan passes in 3-2 vote

Barter Theatre plan passes in 3-2 vote
3:31 pm |    

Armed robbery suspect arrested

Armed robbery suspect arrested
8:16 am |    

City councilman backs Barter plan

City councilman backs Barter plan
comments powered by Disqus