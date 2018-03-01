‘Toys for Tots’ challenge winners announced

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 presented a plaque of appreciation to Dale and Barbara Sechrist, former owners of Olympia Family Restaurant, for their support of the Toys for Tots program and other efforts of the League recently.

Surry County Marine Corps League Detachment 1322 Commandant, Grant Thayer presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Carport Challenge” plaque to Jody Casstevens of Carport Central.

Elizabeth Martin presents the Toys for Tots “Fill the Truck Challenge” plaque to Jorge Martin of Mount Airy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram who won the challenge by 4 toys over first year competitor Kevin Powell’s Foothill Ford.

Staff report

