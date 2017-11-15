Gardeners Prepare For Christmas

The Mountain View Gardeners Garden Club got an early start preparing for the holiday season on Thursday, November 2. Frances Beasley, vice president of development Old Salem Museums and Gardens, along with Peggy Dodson, president of The Wachovia Historical Society, instructed club members on how to make a Moravian Advent wreath. The guest speakers explained the history and significance of this seasonal decoration. Using a variety of fresh cut evergreens, club members individually constructed unique foliage frames. Red ribbon and four beeswax candles were added to the wreath of greenery. Each candle represents a Sunday in Advent. The candles represent hope, peace, joy and love. A Moravian star adorned the center of the Advent wreath. The Advent season starts on Sunday, December 3, and ends on Sunday, December 24, 2017.

From left Betty Wright, Mary Higgs, Jenny Cooke, Brenda Edwards, Peggy Rees, Judy Kirkman, Barbara Oliver, Elaine Harbour, Joy Barlow, Janet Dorsett, Marie Simmons, Tamra Thomas https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_1256.jpeg From left Betty Wright, Mary Higgs, Jenny Cooke, Brenda Edwards, Peggy Rees, Judy Kirkman, Barbara Oliver, Elaine Harbour, Joy Barlow, Janet Dorsett, Marie Simmons, Tamra Thomas Submitted Photos Frances Beasley, vice president of development Old Salem Museums and Gardens, (left), and Peggy Dodson, president of The Wachovia Historical Society, (right), with a Moravian Advent wreath. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_786.jpeg Frances Beasley, vice president of development Old Salem Museums and Gardens, (left), and Peggy Dodson, president of The Wachovia Historical Society, (right), with a Moravian Advent wreath. Submitted Photos