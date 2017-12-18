Rotarians read to Flat Rock students

Each quarter, kindergarten students at Flat Rock Elementary School get a chance to sit in and hear a few of their favorite books read to them.

That’s because members of the Mount Airy Rotary Club visit the school every few weeks, sitting in with the students, reading to them from the books.

School officials say it’s more than just students sitting in chairs watching someone read. Instead, the students get to read along at times with the Rotarian, and the students each get a hardback copy of the book to keep, courtesy of the Rotary Club, along with a snack.

”The Mount Airy Rotary’s Literacy Project positively impacts over 40 kindergarten students at Flat Rock alone,” the school said about the program.

During the most recent visit, students got the chance to explore the stories, “The Polar Express” by Chris Van Allsburg and “If You Take a Mouse to School” by Laura Numeroff, as well as getting copies of the books to keep.

“With falling snow as a backdrop, our intrepid Rotary Readers took 30 Flat Rock kindergarteners on an adventure on The Polar Express — it was magical,” said Rotarian Mary Kilby of the club’s recent visit to the school.