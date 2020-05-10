Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Steven Edward Goins, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for three counts larceny, two counts possession of stolen goods and trespassing;

• Anthony Ray Haynes, 49, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possession of a schedule III controlled substance;

• David Aaron Jarvis, 29, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possession of heroin.

• William Shane East, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

