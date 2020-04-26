Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Christopher Andrew Martin, age 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts felony obtain property false pretense, two counts larceny and first degree trespass.

• Joseph Dean Harris, 53, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for two counts assault on a government official.

• William Shane East, 36, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for larceny.

• Myranda Golding Noonkester, 38, a white female wanted on probation violations who is on probation for possess schedule II controlled substance and larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.